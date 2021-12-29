Sports calendar Dec 29, 2021 22 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tuesday, Jan. 4BASKETBALLCalhoun vs. Chattooga, 6 p.m., The HiveWednesday, Jan. 5WRESTLINGCalhoun triangular match vs. Rockmart and Trion, 5 p.m. Rockmart High SchoolBASKETBALLCalhoun sixth grade vs. Coosa, 5:30 p.m., Calhoun Middle SchoolThursday, Jan. 6SWIMMING AND DIVINGCalhoun boys and girls vs. Dalton, 5 p.m., Calhoun Aquatic CenterBASKETBALLCalhoun Middle School at Red Top Middle, Jayvees at 4:30 p.m. and varsity at 5:30 p.m.Calhoun Middle School girls vs. Red Top, Jayvees at 4:30 p.m. and varsity at 5:30 p.m., Calhoun MiddleCalhoun Middle vs. Cass, Jayees at 11 a.m. and varsity at 1 p.m., The HiveCalhoun Middle School girls vs. Cass, Jayvees at 10 a.m. and varsity at 12 p.m., The HiveFriday, Jan. 7WRESTLINGCalhoun at AAAAA Region 7 Duals, TBA, Cass High SchoolSaturday, Jan. 8Calhoun at AAAAA Region 7 Duals, TBA, Cass High School Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Patterns of aggressive, impaired driving fuel record levels of wreck deaths in 2021 Rockmart quadruple murder case remains in limbo, hearing scheduled for January COVID deaths, cases rise locally Cherokee County mother charged with assault on newborn Powder Springs man arrested in road rage shooting Local Events Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back