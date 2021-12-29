Tuesday, Jan. 4

BASKETBALL

Calhoun vs. Chattooga, 6 p.m., The Hive

Wednesday, Jan. 5

WRESTLING

Calhoun triangular match vs. Rockmart and Trion, 5 p.m. Rockmart High School

BASKETBALL

Calhoun sixth grade vs. Coosa, 5:30 p.m., Calhoun Middle School

Thursday, Jan. 6

SWIMMING AND DIVING

Calhoun boys and girls vs. Dalton, 5 p.m., Calhoun Aquatic Center

BASKETBALL

Calhoun Middle School at Red Top Middle, Jayvees at 4:30 p.m. and varsity at 5:30 p.m.

Calhoun Middle School girls vs. Red Top, Jayvees at 4:30 p.m. and varsity at 5:30 p.m., Calhoun Middle

Calhoun Middle vs. Cass, Jayees at 11 a.m. and varsity at 1 p.m., The Hive

Calhoun Middle School girls vs. Cass, Jayvees at 10 a.m. and varsity at 12 p.m., The Hive

Friday, Jan. 7

WRESTLING

Calhoun at AAAAA Region 7 Duals, TBA, Cass High School

Saturday, Jan. 8

Calhoun at AAAAA Region 7 Duals, TBA, Cass High School

