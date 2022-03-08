Sports calendar Mar 8, 2022 50 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monday, March 14BASEBALLCalhoun Middle School varsity vs. Woodland, 4:30 p.m., Calhoun Rec DepartmentCalhoun Middle junior varsity vs. Carrollton, 5:30 p.m., Calhoun Rec DepartmentTuesday, March 15BASEBALLCalhoun at Cartersville, 5:55 p.m., Cartersville High SchoolCalhoun junior varsity vs. Pepperell, 5:30 p.m., Chip Henderson FieldTENNISCalhoun varsity boys and girls at Cartersville, 4:30 p.m., Cartersville High SchoolWednesday, March 16BASEBALLCalhoun Middle School varsity at Rockmart, 4:30 p.m., Rockmart MiddleRockmart Middle School junior varsity at Carrollton, 5:30 p.m., East Carrollton ParkThursday, March 17BASEBALLCalhoun junior varsity vs. Model, 5:55 p.m., Chip Henderson FieldTennisCalhoun varsity boys and girls at Woodland, 4:30 p.m., Woodland High SchoolCalhoun Middle School boys and girls at Rockmart, 4:30 p.m., Rockmart MiddleFriday, March 18BASEBALLCalhoun doubleheader vs. Cartersville, 5 p.m., first game and second game is scheduled for 7 p.m., Cartersville High School.Saturday, March 19BASEBALLCalhoun Middle School junior varsity doubleheader vs. Adairsville, 10 a.m. first game and second game scheduled for 12 p.m., Calhoun Rec Department Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now There can be no place for bigotry or hate, especially in our representatives Herschel Walker pulls out of weekend rally in Rome, Perdue says he'll still attend Resolution: Family remembers Queen White as her killer pleads guilty, sentenced to life without parole Is Zelenskyy Ukraine’s George Washington? Claytor steps down, Fisher to take helm Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back