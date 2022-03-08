Monday, March 14

BASEBALL

Calhoun Middle School varsity vs. Woodland, 4:30 p.m., Calhoun Rec Department

Calhoun Middle junior varsity vs. Carrollton, 5:30 p.m., Calhoun Rec Department

Tuesday, March 15

BASEBALL

Calhoun at Cartersville, 5:55 p.m., Cartersville High School

Calhoun junior varsity vs. Pepperell, 5:30 p.m., Chip Henderson Field

TENNIS

Calhoun varsity boys and girls at Cartersville, 4:30 p.m., Cartersville High School

Wednesday, March 16

BASEBALL

Calhoun Middle School varsity at Rockmart, 4:30 p.m., Rockmart Middle

Rockmart Middle School junior varsity at Carrollton, 5:30 p.m., East Carrollton Park

Thursday, March 17

BASEBALL

Calhoun junior varsity vs. Model, 5:55 p.m., Chip Henderson Field

Tennis

Calhoun varsity boys and girls at Woodland, 4:30 p.m., Woodland High School

Calhoun Middle School boys and girls at Rockmart, 4:30 p.m., Rockmart Middle

Friday, March 18

BASEBALL

Calhoun doubleheader vs. Cartersville, 5 p.m., first game and second game is scheduled for 7 p.m., Cartersville High School.

Saturday, March 19

BASEBALL

Calhoun Middle School junior varsity doubleheader vs. Adairsville, 10 a.m. first game and second game scheduled for 12 p.m., Calhoun Rec Department

