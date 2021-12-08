Saturday, Dec. 11

FOOTBALL

Calhoun vs. Warner Robins, 3:30 p.m., Georgia State Stadium

Monday, Dec. 13

Calhoun Middle School at Rome, Jayvees at 4:30 p.m. and varsity at 5:30 p.m., Rome Middle School

Calhoun Middle School girls vs. Rome, Jayvees at 4:30 p.m. and varsity at 5:30 p.m., Calhoun Middle School

Calhoun Middle School sixth grade at Model, 5:30 p.m., Model Middle

Tuesday, Dec. 14

SWIMMING AND DIVING

Calhoun Middle School boys and girls at Darlington, TBA, Rome

Wednesday, Dec. 15

BASKETBALL

Calhouin Middle School sixth grade at Coosa, 5:30 p.m., Cooosa Middle School

Thursday, Dec. 16

BASKETBALL

Calhoun Middle School at Woodland, Jayvees at 4:30 p.m. and varsity at 5:30 p.m., Woodland Middle School

Calhoun Middle School 

Friday, Dec. 17

BASKETBALL

Calhoun at Mill Creek, 7 p.m., Lambert High School

Saturday, Dec. 18

Calhoun at Lambert, TBA, East Forsythe High School

