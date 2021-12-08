Sports calendar Dec 8, 2021 51 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Saturday, Dec. 11FOOTBALLCalhoun vs. Warner Robins, 3:30 p.m., Georgia State StadiumMonday, Dec. 13Calhoun Middle School at Rome, Jayvees at 4:30 p.m. and varsity at 5:30 p.m., Rome Middle SchoolCalhoun Middle School girls vs. Rome, Jayvees at 4:30 p.m. and varsity at 5:30 p.m., Calhoun Middle SchoolCalhoun Middle School sixth grade at Model, 5:30 p.m., Model MiddleTuesday, Dec. 14SWIMMING AND DIVINGCalhoun Middle School boys and girls at Darlington, TBA, RomeWednesday, Dec. 15BASKETBALLCalhouin Middle School sixth grade at Coosa, 5:30 p.m., Cooosa Middle SchoolThursday, Dec. 16BASKETBALLCalhoun Middle School at Woodland, Jayvees at 4:30 p.m. and varsity at 5:30 p.m., Woodland Middle SchoolCalhoun Middle School Friday, Dec. 17BASKETBALLCalhoun at Mill Creek, 7 p.m., Lambert High SchoolSaturday, Dec. 18Calhoun at Lambert, TBA, East Forsythe High School Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now A sad time in America Police: Rome man intentionally caused wrecks over a four year period to defraud insurers Woman sentenced to 15 years in prison for March 2021 wreck death on North Avenue Bartow man charged with murder, witnesses say he attacked a woman with a hammer Savoy sneak peek: Car lovers paradise soon to open in Cartersville Local Events Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back