Monday, Aug. 29SOFTBALLSonoraville vs. Dawson County, 5 p.m., The FurnaceGordon Central vs. Darlington, 5 p.m., Calhoun High SchoolRed Bud Middle School vs. Woodland Middle, 4:30 p.m., Joe Cowan ParkCalhoun Middle School vs. Rockmart, 4:30 p.m., Calhoun High SchoolVOLLEYBALLCalhoun Middle School at Cartersville, 4:30 p.m., Cartersville Middle SchoolTuesday, Aug. 30SOFTBALLGordon Central at North Murray, 5 p.m., North Murray High SchoolSonoraville at Heritage, 5:30 p.m., RinggoldCalhoun vs. Cartersville, 5:55 p.m., Calhoun High SchoolRed Bud Middle School at New Hope Middle School, 5:30 p.m, New Hope Middle SchoolVOLLEYBALLCalhoun vs. North Paulding/Coahulla Creek, 5:30 p.m., Calhoun High SchoolSonoraville vs. Cedartown at 5:30 p.m. and Central Carroll at 6:30 p.m., Cedartown High SchoolWednesday, Aug. 31SOFTBALLCalhoun Middle School vs. Cartersville, 4:30 p.m., Calhoun High SchoolVOLLEYBALLCalhoun Middle School vs. Cartersville, 4:30 p.m., Calhoun Middle SchoolRed Bud Middle School vs. Adairsville, 4:30 p.m,. Red Bud Middle SchoolThursday, Sept. 1FOOTBALLCalhoun freshmen vs. Marist, 5 p.m., Phil Reeve StadiumSonoraville junior varsity at Northwest Whitfield, 5 p.m., Northwest Whitfield County High SchoolGordon Central junior varsity vs. LaFayette, 5 p.m., Ratner StadiumSOFTBALLSonoraville vs. Heritage, 5:30 p.m., The FurnaceVOLLEYBALLGordon Central vs. Dalton Academy and Chattooga, 5 p.m., Dalton AcademyCalhoun vs. Kell/Heritage/Heritage Christian, 5:30 p.m., Calhoun High SchoolSonoraville vs. Cartersville at 5:30 p.m. and North Cobb Christian at 6:30 p.m., Cartersville High SchoolFriday, Sept. 2FOOTBALLCalhoun at Creekview, 7:30 p.m., Creekview High SchoolSonoraville vs. Dalton, 7:30 p.m., The FurnaceGordon Central vs. Coosa, 7:30 p.m., Ratner StadiumSaturday, Sept. 3CROSS COUNTRYCalhoun boys and girls, Sonoraville boys and girls, Red Bud Middle School boys and girls, Calhoun Middle School boys and girls at the Run at the Rock Invitational, 9 a.m., Woodland High SchoolFOOTBALLCalhoun Middle School at Jefferson Middle School, 9 a.m., Jefferson High SchoolVOLLEYBALLSonoraville junior varsity at the Rome Jayvee tournament, all day, Rome High School