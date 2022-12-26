Sports ca;endar Dec 26, 2022 35 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wednesday, Dec. 28GIRLS BASKETBALLSonoraville vs. Blessed Trinity, 10 a.m., Tiger Christmas tournament at Adairsville High SchoolCalhoun vs. Murray County, 1 p.m., Tiger Christmas tournament at Adairsville HSBASKETBALLCalhoun vs. Long County, 2:30 p.m., Tiger Christmas tournament at Adairsville High SchoolSonoraville at Pickens Christmas tournament, time and opponent to be determined, Pickens High SchoolTHURSDAY, DEC. 29BASKETBALLCalhoun at the Tiger Christmas tournament, time and opponent to be determined, Adairsville High SchoolSonoraville at the Pickens Christmas tournament, time and opponent to be determined, Pickens High SchoolGIRLS BASKETBALLCalhoun at the Tiger Christmas tournament, time and opponent to be determined, Adairsville High SchoolSonoraville at the Tiger Christmas tournament, time and opponent to be determined, Adairsville High SchoolFriday, Dec. 30BASKETBALLCalhoun at the Tiger Christmas tournament, time and opponent to be determined, Adairsville High SchoolSonoraville at the Pickens Christmas tournament, time and opponent to be determined, Pickens High SchoolGordon Central vs. Mt. Zion, 7:30 p.m., Gordon Central High SchoolGIRLS BASKETBALLCalhoun at the Tiger Christmas tournament, time and opponent to be determined, Adairsville High SchoolSonoraville at the Tiger Christmas tournament, time and opponent to be determined, Adairsville High SchoolGordon Central vs. Mt. Zion, 6 p.m., Gordon Central High SchoolWRESTLINGCalhoun vs. Sonoraville, 9 a.m., Calhoun High SchoolTuesday, Jan. 3BASKETBALLCalhoun vs. Darlington, 5:30 p.m., Calhoun High SchoolSaturday, Jan. 7BASKETBALLCalhoun vs. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now How Georgia's new Medicaid work requirement program will work Burglary suspect arrested after shooting in Cedartown Harbin Clinic, Atrium Health Floyd confirm merger plans Around Town: King Claw due soon in West Rome. Brew crew in action at River Remedy. 'Tacky' social media. After 65 years, Wilson service station in LaFayette closing up shop Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.