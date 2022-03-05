Eight current Bellaire HS student-athletes are currently busy preparing for their upcoming college athletic career after signing their letters-of-intent to play at the next level during the recent national signing period.
Three of those eight are baseball players while the Cardinals also have one standout from football, soccer, girls basketball, softball and volleyball also finalize their first major decision in life.
Infield Chris Jacinto will be playing college baseball at Washington University in St. Louis while outfielder Seth Broadwell will be attending Stephen F. Austin in Nacogdoches and Aiden Reichek is going to Centenary College in Louisiana.
Senior defensive end Ejike Brown, who was a dangerous rusher coming off the edge, has signed with East Coast Prep in Barrington, Maryland. East Coast Prep is a school that gives a post-graduate program for high school football players across the country.
Senior soccer star Ricky Kai, who is having an excellent senior year and hoping to take the Cardinals on a deep 6A Region 3 playoff run, is going to be playing college soccer at Chicago University.
On the girls side, standout hoopster Aeryn Thomas is going to play basketball at McMurry University and infielder Rylie Green, who is presently playing for the Cardinals, will play softball at Bossier Parish Community College in Louisiana. Eliza Konvicka, who has been a four-year member of the volleyball team, will be competing in that spot next year for Cornell University in the Patriot League...
Despite not having a lot of individual champions, the St. John's School wrestlers and the boys' swim teams were both the Southwest Preparatory Conference champions at the recent SPC Winter tournament.
The boys swim team had 109 points to finish way ahead of second-place Kinkaid, which closed with 77 for second. The Mavericks' only gold medal came in the first event -- the 200-yard medley relay, which they won (1:37.59) by more than two seconds over runner-up Episcopal School of Dallas.
Senior Todd Achuff, senior Matt Guthrie, sophomore Alex Maio, and sophomore Nick Hensel were the swimmers on the SPC champion 200-yard medley for the Mavericks.
The Lady Mavericks were second in the swimming and diving team standings on the girls side and senior Ella M. Flowers was the only medalist as she placed first in the 200-yard individual medley (2:03.46) by more than five seconds. Flowers also knocked two seconds off the time from her preliminary swim (2:05.52) the day before the finals.
On the wrestling side, St. John's won its 16th SPC title, securing five first-places and seven seconds to score 245.5 points and finish more than 50 points in front of second-place Episopal, which had 194 even.
Barrett Mossman in the 113-pound division; Matthew Perez in the 120; Sebastian Grannen in the 132; Cinco Grobmeyer in the 182; and John Perdue in the 220 were all winners by pinning, securing more points with each win because pins are worth more than winning by a decision.
Mossman won his SPC gold with a pin in 74 seconds over an opponent from Oklahoma City Casady. Perez defeated Zach Berlin of Episcopal, pinning him in 95 seconds. Grannen also won his conference crown by defeating Andrew Crabtree of Episcopal in a minute, 58 seconds.
Grobmeyer was the third SJS champ to take down an Episcopal wrestler by pin, winning the 182 category over Quin Charlton of Episcopal in a time of 3:25. And Perdue, who finished his time at St. John's with over 100 individual victories, won the 220 division with the fast time of his all, taking the final match of his high school with a 30-second fall time over Stick Neuhoff of St. Mark's.
Mason Lum in the 106; Nick Plana in the 126; Jack McGarry in the 145; Wyatt Cyprow in the 152; William Suttle in the 170; Addison Spiegel in the 195; and Duncan McLaren in the heavyweight division all reached the finals but lost to come in second for the Mavericks.
Episcopal had three SPC wrestling champions and they came in the 126, 160, and heavyeweight divisions. Jimmy Guzman won the 126 with a 12-2 decision over St. John's wrestler Nick Plana. Sanders took the 160 group, by pinning Mac Toomey of Fort Worth Country day in a time of one minute, 19 seconds and Beau Edwards won the 285-and-over bracket via a pin in 62 seconds...
The Bellaire HS softball team is off to a terrific start with seven wins in their first 10 games, including a 1-0 start in District 18-6A as they opened the league slate with a thrilling 7-6 victory over archrival Lamar. Senior slugger Ashley Pinkerton hit her first home run of the year in that game, belting a three-run shot over the right field fence to boost her team. The Cardinals are once again looking to win another district championship and then make a nice run in the playoffs that could keep them on the field until June arrives...
The West University Little League, which is presently chugging along with games being uninterrupted by anything like weather or Covid-19, is presently accepting applications for its annual Paul Wallin Scholarship award, which is awarded yearly at the league's closing ceremonies.
Anyone wishing to find out about the criteria that involves being considered for the scholarship, which is for $2,000., can go to Westull.org for more information. The league gives out the scholarship to its much-deserving winner in memory of Paul Wallen, who was a huge supporter of West University Little League. Anyone needing more information on the Wallen Scholarship can go to the West University Little League website for more details...
The Bellaire Little League is also playing games nightly around the city for people who miss the sport and know they won't be seeing the major leaguers play anytime soon. The league also had a huge Opening Day ceremonies with, seemingly, half the town turning out at the Jessamine Field to watch the festivities. Besides throwing out the official first pitch, fans got to watch the annual Mom's game and the home run derby for players 12-and-under. Mike Weston is the president of the Bellaire Little League...
Former Lamar HS and West U Little Leaguer Drew Woodcox is currently in his sophomore season with the Rice University baseball program. Woodcox, who originally signed with Texas Tech in high school, transferred to Rice after playing in 20 games last year, including eight as a starter, with the Red Raiders.
The 6-foot-1, 210-pound infielder hit. 167 with a home run and seven RBI with the Red Raiders and is hoping being a lot closer to home will help him be more comfortable as a college baseball player. During his career at Lamar, where he was also a backup quarterback on the football team, Woodcox was the District 18-6A Offensive Player of the Year in 2019 and was a first-team infielder that same year on the All-Greater Houston Chronicle first team...
Bellaire HS junior Weifan Zhang was the only local swimmer and diver in the recent UIL 6A state swimming and diving meet in Austin. Zhang was third in the swim meet and did not automatically qualifier, but once all the eight regional swim meets around the state were held and done, his time was fast time to get him on the list of call-ups that are also invited to the meet.
Zhang, who now has the experience of making it to the state meet and can set his sights on a big finish next year as a senior, swam a 1:53.17 time at the regional meet and that was one of the fastest eight in the state to not automatically qualify, which put him on the roster of call-ups that are then invited by the UIL to participate.
Zhang, who was a district champ, has been one of the team's most consistent swimmers this season and has a chance to be the first boy in the program to make it to state two consecutive years for the first time in nearly a decade...