Bellaire senior soccer standout Ricky Kai, who was one of the team's top scorers and an 18-6A All-District first team selection in 2020, has verbally committed to play college soccer at the University of Chicago.
Besides being on the soccer team, which had three scrimmages in December and is now going through its non-district schedule, Kai is also staff member on the Three Penny Press who does volunteer work for the Red Cross and is an avid Spikeball Player. Kai, who already invests in the stock market, is looking to major in finance when he joins the Maroons later this year.
The Cardinals are again expected to be one of the top teams in the 18-6A and were ranked 14th in the city in a Preseason Poll of the top teams in Houston...
Bellaire HS senior volleyball star Elisa Konvicka, who was named the 18-6A Player of the Year this past fall, has verybally committed to play the sport in college at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York. Konvicka, who has been on the varsity squad since she was a freshman and former head coach Gloria 'Ap' Clarke was still in charge has been a force for the Cardinals, helping them continue their nearly two-decade long stretch of making the playoffs.
Konvicka went to the school, which plays in the Patriot League, for a visit last spring and was immediately impressed by the coaches and the facilities. And they were obviously impressed with her.
Konvicka, who was an outside hitter for head coach Nicole Blakeman, was one of the the district's top hitters this past fall, playing in 113 sets and she finished with 389 kills and 247 digs. She also had 54 blocks and 80 serves that were not returned...
Bellaire HS senior running back Jonathan McCoy had an outstanding final season for the Cardinals, rushing for 1,453 yards in 10 games this year. McCoy was the district's second leading rushing behind Westside senior Jahbari Kuykendall, who had 1,603 yards in 11 games for the Wolves.
McCoy had his over 1,450 yards on 242 carries for an average of six yards per carry and he also scored 13 touchdowns to lead his team in that category. He was also 750 yards ahead of the third leading rusher, a running back from Lamar who had 723 yards in 12 games.
McCoy and Kuykendall were the only two runners in the league to go over 1,000-yard mark for the season. The Cardinals were 3-7 overall last year and 2-4 in District 18-6A for fifth place in the seven-team league.
Senior defensive end Ejike Brow and junior linebacker Andre Duke were also among the top six in the district in tackles as Brown finished with 49 tackles in 10 games while Duke had 45 more. Brown was a total disrupting force from his position, having an amazing 16 tackles for loss and three sacks while making just under five rundowns per game.
Duke, who is now a two-year starter, played in nine of his team's 10 games and averaged five tackles per outing. He also had five tackles for loss and two more sacks and should be one of the top defensive players in the league next year as a senior...
Bellaire HS graduate Maxwell Evans has brought his basketball talents a little closer to home for this senior year, transferring from Vanderbilt University to TCU for his last season of college eligibility.
Evans, who played for four years with the Commodores, brings a wealth of experience to the Horned Frogs, having played in 117 games to begin this year and he was a starter 78 times. The past two years, he has played in 60 games and started 50 of them and last year, in his final season with the SEC team in Nashville, Evans averaged 8.5 points and 5.6 rebounds per game with the Commodores.
Two years ago, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound shooting guard had a 31-point game against LSU and last year, Evans had a 29-point effort against South Carolina. He shot over 46 percent from the field last year was third on the team in assists and second in steals, meaning he also gives his team a big defensive effort every game...
WEST UNIVERSITY BRIEFS
St. John's School senior wrestler John Perdue recently placed first in his weight class at the prestigious Doc Hell Invitational and became just the fifth grappler in the history of the school to win 100 matches in his career.
After the meet, head wrestling coach Alan Paul, and assistants Danny Henderson and John Ligums presented Perdue with a big sign that had the number 100 on it in big silver blocks to signify his achievement.
Perdue, who wrestles in the 215-pound division, was also the football team's starting quarterback, throwing for just under 2,000 yards and he was a dual threat as he was also one of the team's leading rushers. He was also named an All-State All-Academic member during the football season for his work in the classroom as he has one of the highest Grade Point Averages in his class...
The New Year also means Little League baseball will begin playing games in just about a month and January has many important dates for players, coaches, and teams getting ready for the upcoming 2022 spring campaign.
Registration for the rapidly-approaching season ended January 7 with tryouts set for January 8 at the South Campus. The teams will be drafted between Jan. 9 and Jan. 14 and team meetings are to be held between Jan. 19-23 with practices for all teams set to start on Jan. 24 and everyone will have two weeks to prepare for their first game.
Preseason games will begin on Feb. 7 with the league's annual Opening Ceremonies and Carnival set for Saturday, Feb. 26 at Wallin Field. The ceremonies are set for 11 a.m. that morning with the Carnival to begin at 12 p.m. and everyone is hoping that the Opening Day festivities go off without a hitch after Covid has put a crimp in the league's schedule and plans the last couple of years...
Just like the boys, the West University Softball Association (which has players from all around the West University and Bellaire areas) is also currently gearing up for its 2022 season and January is also a very important time for the teams as everyone motors towards their Opening Days celebration, which is set for Saturday, Feb. 5 in front of and behind West University Elementary.
Player evaluations for the West University Softball Association were held the first few days of the month after registration ended on December 31. The drafting of the ballclubs took place on January 8 and 9 with practices for everyone to begin on January 17, giving everybody two weeks to get ready for that first contest.
The annual parade for all the teams and then the official first pitch to signify the start of spring season along with the Carnival that follows are set to be held 9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5 with the games for the 2022 season then beginning two days later on Monday, Feb. 7.
The league is also planning on having a few other goodies for its parents and players as there is to be a Movie Night at the South Campus sometime this spring along with a few other ideas that are being debated. Details on just everything league officials are planning besides the games are to be announced later...
St. John's senior forward Sloan Davidson has been named a first team All-American player by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA).
In all, the NFHCA recognized 48 players across the country with the girls then divided into the first, second, and third teams with 16 players on each team. Davidson, who is a four-year starter for the Mavericks, was one of the players chosen for the first team and not only was she the only player from the Greater Houston Area to be recognized, but she was the only Texas on the elite squad but she was just one of five Texans named to all three teams.
The other four players who were named All-Americans from Texas play for Kinkaid with two Lady Falcons named to the second team and two more placed on the third team.
Kinkaid goalkeeper Aby Deverka and midfielder/forward Hope Hayes were each named to the Second Team while defender/midfielder Mia Abello and defender/forward Kyle Massey were each voted onto the third team.
All five of those players were also chosen to the NFHCA All-Region team covering the Western part of the country with St. John's forward Megan Wetzel also named to the first team West All-Region squad...