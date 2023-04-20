The SPLOST Citizens Committee met for the first time Thursday night. Chaired by attorney Bob Berry, the committee will be responsible for deciding what projects will make it into the package that will go before voters in November.
The two-hour session was basically a review of what the 1-cent special purpose sales tax has been used for in the past.
“SPLOST has been rich in our history,” Berry said, “It’s great how transformative it has been for our community.”
It was also an introduction — to the people they’ll be working with over the next few months, to how other citizens committees have operated and to what they should expect going forward.
“We will operate openly, honestly and with open minds,” Berry told the appointees to the 11-member committee.
In most cases, a SPLOST can last for a maximum of five years. The current collection started April 1, 2019, and ends March 31, 2024. The new one — if approved by voters — would start the next day.
A budget of around $85 million to $90 million has been discussed among city and county officials, with a five year timeframe most likely.
However, County Manager Jamie McCord was quick to note that the budget is simply a projection of what officials believe is the most likely amount of revenue that would be collected during the timeframe that’s set. It could be shorter than five years if the committee chooses, and a six year collection — allowed under certain circumstances — is also a possibility.
Committee members also learned that there are strict criteria governing the types of projects that may be SPLOST-funded.
County Attorney Virginia Harmon explained that it can be used for items like public infrastructure and construction but not to pay for city or county employee salaries. That can become an issue when new parks or facilities are proposed, because the city or county will have to shell out additional funds to staff and operate those facilities once built.
The next SPLOST Citizens Committee meeting was also announced as May 4. Plans are for a presentation by former city manager John Bennett and Rome Public Information Officer Doug Walker. After that, members will start hearing about the proposed projects.