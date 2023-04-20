SPLOST Committee

Floyd County Manager Jamie McCord addresses the SPLOST Citizens Committee during Thursday night’s meeting at the Rome-Floyd Fire Education and Training Center.

 Adam Carey

The SPLOST Citizens Committee met for the first time Thursday night. Chaired by attorney Bob Berry, the committee will be responsible for deciding what projects will make it into the package that will go before voters in November.

The two-hour session was basically a review of what the 1-cent special purpose sales tax has been used for in the past.

