A regional nonprofit, Specially Gifted, is seeking to help local families who may need just a little bit of help.
“We benefit families who take care of children with disabilities,” Andrea Silvers, Community Relations Director, said.
Being the Community Relations Director for SGF means Silvers does just a bit of everything, from community outreach to coordinating giftings. Silvers came onboard in November 2021, but has been watching the organization since it was founded.
“I just fell in love with it,” she said.
When a family applies to receive a gift from SGF, those applications go to Silvers. She manages applications and is each family’s point of contact with the foundation. She also notifies the founders and Board of Directors, who decide which applications are chosen.
The eligibility requirements are fairly broad — those who apply must live in Georgia and have a child younger than 18 who has a medically diagnosed disability. Each family chosen can receive a gift of their choice worth up to $5,000 dollars.
“It’s whatever’s going to benefit the family the most,” Silvers said.
In the past, families have chosen things like a down payment for a handicapped-accessible vehicle, an adaptive tricycle, trips to Disney or other fun locations, and renovations for accessibility.
Families are gifted through monthly and annual donors as well as their fundraising events. Funds from those are allocated by the Board and the founders to select families. Once funds are OK’d, Silvers coordinates all of it — after the founders let the family know that they were selected, Silvers makes their gift happen using those generous donations.
This May, the foundation will be hosting its annual Spring in the Valley Festival, their biggest annual fundraiser. That festival features something for everyone — a car show, inflatables, food trucks, vendors, live music, a petting zoo, and a rock climbing wall. There’s even a games booth run by therapists featuring painting, bubbles, ring toss, and more.
“There’s something there for every age and all abilities,” Silvers said.
This is their third year holding the festival, with each year seeing something new. According to Silvers, the community really turns out for the event. Last year, the festival raked in around $11,000, which was used to fund gifts for a family in Rome and another family in Dalton — and that’s the goal, to give a gift to at least one but hopefully two families after the festival.
SGF does accept donations outside of scheduled giving and their fundraisers. For those who want to donate for a specific family’s needs, they can check out the “Give a Gift” page on SGF’s website. Families’ needs and stories are listed there so donors can choose who they want to donate money to.
While SGF does focus a lot on fundraising and gifting, Silvers said that they’re not just providing gifts — SGF is doing much more.
“We don’t just gift the families and then it’s over,” she said. “I stay in contact with all of the families we’ve gifted on a very regular basis.”
Outside of fundraising, the organization has been trying to expand what it does. One example is putting together a moms’ group to give people support and an outlet. They also want to educate those who aren’t experienced with disabilities.
They’ve also teamed with another nonprofit in Rome, Sweet Cocoon, to help set up a safe space for families to have events, as well as a getaway space that’s completely accessible.
During their time working with Sweet Cocoon, SGF has hosted a Halloween movie night for families with disabled kids featuring vendors and sensory items in lieu of candy. It was entirely accessible — and they had people come from as far away as Florida to enjoy that evening.
“It’s a very rewarding part of this organization,” Silvers said of their community efforts.
SGF has obviously focused a lot on Rome, but Silvers said this year her goal is to have a larger presence outside of Rome, specifically giving more to those in Calhoun-Gordon County.
She said that in 2021, a family from Plainville was gifted alongside a family who now lives in Calhoun, and in 2022 another family who has since moved to Calhoun was gifted as well. She said for 2023, there are a few Gordon County families on the list to be gifted.
Guidelines to be gifted are fairly loose — there are no financial requirements, and families must simply live in Georgia and have a child under 18 who has a medically diagnosed disability. Those interested in applying for a gift can visit SGF’s website, speciallygifted.org, scroll down to “Become a Gifted Family,” and click the link to access their online form.
Those interested in donating to Specially Gifted can visit their website and click “Donate” on the top right of the screen.