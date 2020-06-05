Downtown business owners and community leaders are part of the list of people set to speak as guests Monday evening at the regular meeting of the Rome City Commission as it looks to take action on a public alcohol consumption ordinance.
The proposed ordinance, which was submitted by the Alcohol Control Commission and is supported by the Downtown Development Authority, would allow downtown restaurants to sell alcoholic beverages in approved cups for patrons to take outside within the downtown district.
As of Friday afternoon, 11 people had signed up to talk to the commission during the guest portion of their meeting Monday, which begins at 5:30 p.m. and will be available to watch via the city’s Facebook page, @CityofRomeGA.
Mayor Bill Collins, whose vote will only count in the case of a tie among the other eight commissioners, said he will be interested in how the public’s opinion will inform the board’s decision.
“I’m hoping we get a chance to go over the details more and hear people on both sides of the issue. I’m looking for a pretty spirited meeting to help the commissioners as they decide how this will come out.”
City Commissioner Mark Cochran said the public consumption ordinance should be strongly considered as a way to move the city forward in step with other cities in Georgia that have similar laws.
Cochran lives in the Between the Rivers District near downtown and owns CEVIAN Design Lab on East 5th Avenue.
“Not that it gives me more insight or more skin in the game than anybody else in regards to this, but I will say if I thought it was a bad idea and would harm my neighborhood and be a detriment to my children, I certainly would not vote for it,” Cochran said.
The meeting will be streamed on a large screen in the auditorium inside City Hall, 601 Broad St., with speakers and other members of the public spaced out to conform with social distancing requirements.
Each speaker will then be called into the Sam King Room, where City Manager Sammy Rich said some commissioners will be in attendance while the rest will participate through the Zoom web-conferencing program. The speaker will then be sat in front of a laptop connected to the meeting.
Among the people scheduled to speak are ACC Chair Monica Sheppard, Rev. Carey Ingram from Lovejoy Baptist Church, Eric Tant, who owns John Henry’s Grill at 223 Broad St., community activist Napoleon Fielder III, and Connie Sams, who co-owns River Dog Outpost on the south end of Broad Street.
Anyone else who wishes to speak must sign up with the city clerk’s office before noon on Monday.
The ordinance came from members of ACC as a temporary way to help downtown restaurants pick up more business after the economic hardships created by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, there is no specific time frame mentioned in the ordinance. The city commission can choose to put a limit on it if it approves it or choose to leave it open ended and end it by a board action if they see fit.