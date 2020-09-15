The Rome Chapter of Southern Cruisers riding club is gearing up for their annual Cruisin’ for St. Jude fundraiser, with the goal of doubling last year’s $4,000.
According to first officer Jon “Crank” Benson, all of the profits will go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Over the four years they’ve hosted the motorcycle event, the funds have steadily increased, with the first event in 2016 generating $800 for the children’s hospital.
Benson said they’re using an even bigger venue for this year’s event to accommodate more people. Last year, 87 motorcyclists participated in the ride, but over 100 people attended the event all together.
That being said, Benson said they will be following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for COVID-19 at the outdoor event, encouraging social distancing and mask wearing.
Southern Cruisers is an international riding club organization whose fundraisers’ profits always go to St. Jude.
“We do motorcycle rallies ... Just this past weekend I was at the Southern Cruisers national rally, with clubs all over the United States gathered in North Carolina for a four-day event,” Benson said. “We raised $30,000 during those four days.”
Cruisin’ for St. Jude will take place on Oct. 3 at Easy Living Yamaha and Polaris on Martha Berry Boulevard. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. and the motorcyclists will take off at 11 a.m.
The riders will be escorted by Floyd County Sheriff’s Office deputies as they travel down Old Dalton Road and around the county, finishing back up at the venue. Registration, which includes a T-shirt, will be $30 a person and all extra T-shirts will be $15. Food and drink will be available for purchase at the event.
At 2 p.m., attendees can participate in the auction, which will have items such as leather jackets, tools, tickets to amusement parks and museums and much more.