Lane closing Monday

A southbound lane of I-75 in Bartow County will be closed for about a mile on Monday for resurfacing. 

 Diane

Motorists heading south on Interstate 75 through Bartow County should expect delays Monday.

The southbound right lane and shoulder is slated to be closed for about a mile between Ga. 140 and Cassville White Road north of Cartersville from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Georgia Department of Transportation crews will be resurfacing the pavement. The work schedule, as always, is dependent on the weather -- but it's not expected to be rained out.

The National Weather Service is forecasting sunny skies Monday, with a high near 73 degrees. The whole week is expected to be bright and sunny, hitting a high of 75 on Tuesday afternoon and a low of 36 on Wednesday night.   

