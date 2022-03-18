CLEVELAND — In a stunning turn of events, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson changed his mind and chose the Cleveland Browns. After initially ruling them out first of all his suitors, Watson has picked the Browns over the Saints, Panthers and Falcons. He waived his no-trade and is headed to Cleveland, and the Browns are believed to have met the Texans’ enormous asking price of three first-round picks. They also surrendered two other yet-to-be revealed draft picks. It’s one of the biggest and most controversial trades in the history of the NFL — and will instantly make the Browns a Super Bowl contender. Watson will also receive a new record five-year deal worth $230 million guaranteed for an average of $46 million, a league source said. The Browns, who thoroughly vetted Watson and his legal issues, got back into the sweepstakes Friday morning and pulled of the deal shortly before 4 p.m. Baker Mayfield will also get his wish to be traded after asking out on Thursday when the Watson deal apparently fell through. Watson, whom the Browns traded away from at No. 12 overall in 2017 and allowed the Texans to grab him, comes to Cleveland with a boatload of Super Bowl potential and arguably more baggage than anyone in NFL history. As talented as any quarterback in the league, Watson has had two dozen massage therapists accuse him of sexual assault and harassment, with 22 civil suits pending against him, 10 criminal complaints filed, and a looming possible suspension from the NFL for violating terms of the personal conduct policy. But with Browns co-owner Dee Haslam a member of NFL Conduct Committee, the Browns thoroughly vetted Watson and determined that he wouldn’t be accused of sexual misconduct in the future, and that he’d do whatever necessary to make retribution for his mistakes. The fact that a grand jury declined to indict him last Friday on criminal charges in connection with the complaints gave the Browns and other NFL teams the green light to proceed with their pursuit of the three-time Pro Bowler out of Clemson. The Browns beat out three other teams who also offered a trio of first-round picks to Watson: the Saints, the Panthers and Falcons. The Saints and Panthers met with him on Monday night, and the Saints were believed to have emerged as the frontrunner. He met with the Browns on Tuesday evening in Houston, and the Falcons on Wednesday. He also met with the Saints a second time, The Browns flew in one of Jimmy Haslam’s private jets to Houston for a meeting that included Haslam, GM Andrew Berry and coach Kevin Stefanski. The Browns made a compelling presentation, one that showcased their new, elite four-time Pro Bowl receiver Amari Cooper, whom they traded for on Saturday. They also spotlighted their excellent defense, running game and offense line. The Browns, who have arguably the best roster of all of Watson’s suitors, managed to sell him on the strength of Pro Bowlers such as Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward, Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, Jack Conklin, Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller. Mayfield, who wasn’t part of the trade proposal, will now be traded to another team, and is expected to have multiple suitors. Mayfield, who’s rehabbing at home in Austin, Texas, from surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left non-throwing shoulder, posted a letter to Cleveland on Tuesday to express his feelings on the day that the Browns courted another team’s QB and offered the farm, opening with, “With many uncertainties here is where my head and heart is.’’ He went on to “thank the city of Cleveland for embracing my family and me.’ He revealed that the reason he went radio silent on social media since January is that “I have no clue what happens next.’’ He added that I have given this franchise everything I have. That is something I’ve always done at every stage, and at every level. And that will not change wherever I take my next snap.’’ The Browns, who had assured Mayfield and his agents that they fully expected him to be their starter in 2022, will help Mayfield find a good landing spot to rebuild his career, a league source told Cleveland.com. He’s believed to have the Colts and a few other teams high on his list. The departure of Mayfield ends a tumultuous four-year period that began with him boldly proclaiming at he NFL Combine in 2018 that “if anybody’s gonna turn that franchise around, it’d be me.’’ After a revolving door of head coaches and coordinators, and more early dysfunction than any young player should endure, he led them to an 11-5 record in 2020 and their first playoff berth in 18 seasons. He also led them to their first playoff victory in 26 years with a stunning 48-37 win over the Steelers in Pittsburgh. It seemed like Mayfield was on the cusp of sustained success and perhaps even that elusive Super Bowl. But the Browns declined to offer him an extension in the offseason, and the wheels ultimately came off in 2021. Mayfield tore the labrum in Week 2 and was never the same. Odell Beckham Jr. forced his way out of town midseason, and Mayfield never recovered. He was also without key players for most of the season such a right tackle Jack Conklin and running back Kareem Hunt. The Browns are confident that Watson will light it up and make the Browns an instant Super Bowl contender with Cooper, their new receivers, and their No. 1 tight end in David Njoku.
- By Mary Kay Cabot Cleveland.com
