For the past few years, the Sonoraville High School girls basketball team has known nothing but success.
Since the 2017-2018 season, they have won 87 games or almost 22 a year.
The Phoenix were 23-9 in 2018-19 and reached the Final Four before their season.
They were 23-7 in 2019-20 and 23-5 last year, reaching the Elite Eight round of the state playoffs and winning a pair of Region championships.
Last year, they won 10 of their last 11 games, including first- and second-round playoff contests before falling to August Cross Creek at the Furnce to close the year with an outstanding 23-5 record.
So they are back at it once, expecting to be not only a big player in the Region but even after that, where head coach Stephanie Caudell and her team are 7-3 in the GHSA AAA playoffs in the last three years.
Over the past few years, the Phoenix coaching staff has been great at figuring out how to replace the talented group that just left.
For example, two years ago, they had Region MVP and All-State player Mayilah Parks to graduation and everyone wondered who would fill the shoes of a player that took them to the Final Four.
But last year, on the strength of some outstanding seniors like guards Abby Chambers, Alexa Geary and Lindsay Bowman, the Phoenix were right back in the hunt for a region title in February and then a state title in March.