Compete. That is the word Sonoraville boys’ basketball coach Brent Mashburn uses the most when talking about what he wants to see from his team this season.
“I expect us to be a group that competes and plays at a high level every night,” Mashburn said. “The makeup of our kids and our team is that we have guys that really play hard. That’s what we try to focus on – our competitiveness and how hard we’re going to compete and play each night. I like our guys.”
The Sonoraville Phoenix come into this season after finishing the 2019-20 regular-season slate with a 12-13 overall record and an 8-8 record in Region 6-AAA.
While the Phoenix will have to replace starter John Lister, Blade Bryant and Loren Hiles, who have all graduated, Orry Daniels, Murray Somers and Kevin Morrison return to highlight a senior class that seeks to have an improved 2020-21 season. Mashburn expects a lot from his veterans this year.
Sonoraville Boys 2020-21 Roster
|Number
|Name
|Grade
|0
|Tyler Johns
|11th
|1
|Kevin Morrison
|12th
|2
|Orry Darnell
|12th
|3
|Dustin Fortenberry
|11th
|4
|Ian King
|12th
|10
|Murray Somers
|12th
|11
|Ethan Hibberts
|10th
|21
|Garrison Mullins
|12th
|23
|Zach Lyles
|10th
|24
|Brant Bryant
|10th
|30
|Jordan Massingill
|11th
|33
|Zane Stewart
|11th
|44
|Ridge Redd
|10th
“Ian King and Garrison Mullins are two other seniors. They both started for me last year and will be very good contributors this year. We’ll have five seniors – Orry, Murray, Kevin, Garrison and Ian, and I expect all of them to play a big role for us this year.”
When asked who the leaders would be this year, Mashburn did not hesitate in pointing to two of his seniors above all others.
“I think (it is) Orry Darnell and Murray Somers,” Mashburn said. “…They were all-region players last year and both started for us last year. They put in the time. They work at it year-round, nonstop. I think they lead as much with their actions as with the way they play. They compete and play hard. They’re always in the gym working.”
Darnell, Somers and the rest of the senior class’ play this season will be key to the Phoenix competing in an increasingly tough region that features newcomers LaFayette, who won the Region 6-AAAA title last season, and Rockmart, who took home a region title in Region 7-AA last season.
Combine that with the fact that Sonoraville has to worry about defending region champs Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe, and it is clear that the Phoenix have their work cut out for them. Mashburn wants to see his team step up its play, particularly when it comes to taking care of the basketball, among other things.
“We try to hammer that home to get them to take care of the basketball, make sure we’re making good decisions, getting shots on every position and just competing at a high level,” Mashburn said. “Defensively – it is about competing on every possession and trying to make things as hard as we can on whoever we’re playing. I know our region is going to be really tough. We’re going at it against three-defending region champs in our region, but I expect our kids to show up every night and compete and play hard.”
As far as a starting lineup, Mashburn looks no further than his five seniors, at least for now.
Darnell will start at point guard, King at shooting guard, Mullins at small forward, Somers at power forward and Morrison at center. It has been quite a different offseason, full of ups and downs, but Mashburn is ready to put it all behind and is itching for his team to get back on the court.
“I’m excited for these seniors. Like I said, they’re a group that have competed and really put in some time and some work,” Mashburn said. “I’m excited to see those guys get an opportunity to go out and compete this year. With all that’s going on with losing the spring sports last year and all the uncertainty, and that’s what we try to tell them to do.
“Every day you’re able to get in here and practice, and every day we’re able to go out and compete,” Mashburn said. “You got to be grateful for that and take advantage of that opportunity.”