If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.
Such is the case when it comes to the Rockmart football coaching staff. Head coach Biff Parson has utilized, for the most part, the same group of coaches in each of his first five seasons leading the Yellow Jackets. That trend will not end as year number six starts this fall.
“We’re trying to help them understand the program, understand the terminology, and help raise the standard of what we do as a program,” Parson said. “I’ve had all but two or three coaches stay with me going on six years now. I’m blessed.”
Rhett Parson returns as offensive coordinator and offensive line coach for the Yellow Jacket program in 2021. His offense averaged 40.9 points per game a season ago, scoring 40 or more points seven times and topping out at 68 points in a Week Four victory over Sonoraville.
The staff on the offensive side of the ball remains unchanged. Johnathan Thomas is the assistant head coach and coaches running backs while former Rockmart great Brandon Haywood serves as quarterbacks coach.
Ryan During and Eric Belew return as the wide receivers coaches at RHS and Rockmart baseball head coach TC Boyd coaches tight ends. Josh Holiday will assist Rhett Parson in overseeing the offensive line.
Nick Sikes, who specializes in coaching safeties, comes back as the defensive coordinator at Rockmart High School in 2021. His unit allowed just 191 points in 11 games and gave up more than 14 points to just four opponents (Cedar Grove, North Murray, Rome, and White County).
Sikes’ returning assistants include defensive line coaches Alan Pledger and Chuck Thaxton, inside linebackers coach Eric Belew and defensive backs coach Andre Clark.
Tim Puckett, Rockmart’s former linebackers coach, left for an opportunity at Armuchee High School. This allowed for RHS alum Dante Jones to slide in and take over as outside linebackers coach for the 2021 campaign.
“I say it as often as possible, but we wouldn’t have the success we have had without those guys,” Parson said. “I wouldn’t be able to do what I do without those men, and I’m fortunate to have them want to be here and work with the same vision and passion as myself.”
Parson also pointed out Josh Duff, RMS head coach, and newly hired assistant and former player Luke Culver as coaches who are crucial to the development of the middle school program.
“My philosophy that we’ve embraced here is we have 15 coaches, including myself, and that’s from sixth grade through high school. We coach them all,” Parson said.
“On paper, there are some middle school coaches and some high school coaches, but as a whole group they understand they are Rockmart football coaches. We’ll have a group go to the middle school and work with them on Wednesdays, then on Thursday a group will work with the JV team.”
The head coach concluded the conversation about his coaching staff by thanking the wives of each of his assistant coaches, stating that the expectation at Rockmart is to be successful, and sometimes “that takes a couple hours longer than normal that we have to plan and prepare."
“At the end of the day, it’s fun to have guys that stick with you and have the same passion that you do,” Parson said.