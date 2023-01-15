011823_CCN_CarolineTindell.jpg

Caroline Tindell and the Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles gave Gordon Lee a battle on Saturday night, but came up five points short in a 40-35 road loss.

 Scott Herpst

The Oakwood Christian Eagles and Lady Eagles put up a couple of valiant efforts on Saturday night, but both teams came up just a few points short in a pair of losses at Chickamauga neighbor Gordon Lee.

GORDON LEE GIRLS 40, OAKWOOD 35

