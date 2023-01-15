The Oakwood Christian Eagles and Lady Eagles put up a couple of valiant efforts on Saturday night, but both teams came up just a few points short in a pair of losses at Chickamauga neighbor Gordon Lee.
GORDON LEE GIRLS 40, OAKWOOD 35
The Lady Eagles, missing a pair of starters, took a 9-4 lead after the first quarter and were able to cling to an 18-17 lead at the end of the first half.
Gordon Lee outscored Oakwood 19-6 in the third quarter to take a 36-24 lead into the final period, but the Navy-and-Gold would not let them get away so easily.
The deficit was 38-27 midway through the fourth when OCA made its run. Mana Gilchrist blocked a shot and made a nice pass to Chloe Brodie for a fastbreak lay-up. Caroline Tindell followed up with a 3-pointer, while a free throw by Brodie after a steal cut Gordon Lee’s lead to 38-33 with 4:29 left.
Dallas Wagoner ended the run with an offensive put-back for Gordon Lee with 3:54 to go, but Brodie answered with a lay-up at the 2:27 mark to make it a five-point game. However, it would turn out to be the final points of the night for either team.
Riley Shirley scored 11 points for Gordon Lee (3-11), who snapped a five-game skid. Emma Phillips had nine. Macartney Angel and Kaitlyn Wagoner scored seven each. Two points apiece from Charlsie McElhaney, Abby Logan and Dallas Wagoner rounded out the scoring.
Cheyenne Simpson scored 11 and grabbed four rebounds for the Lady Eagles (9-7), followed by Brodie with nine and Gilchrist with eight. That duo also combined for 13 rebounds. Tindell had five points and Samantha Harris chipped in with two.
GORDON LEE BOYS 50, OAKWOOD 41
In the other game of the evening, the Eagles took a 10-9 lead at the end of the first quarter. However, Hunter Holmes dropped in 14 of the Trojans’ 19 points in the second quarter to put the Navy-and-White up 28-18 at intermission.
OCA refused to go away quietly in the second half. Garrett Dempsey drained a pair of 3-pointers in the third and the visitors found themselves down by just six points midway through the period.
Gordon Lee (9-8) pushed the lead back out to 12 by the start of the fourth, but the Eagles would hang tough before ultimately coming up nine points short.
Holmes led all scorers with 23 points. Sam Sartin had seven points. Evan Parham had six and Will McCutcheon finished with four. Josh and Jordan Underwood each scored three, while Troy Phillips dropped in two and Luke Sikes added one.
Dempsey had five treys on the night to finish with a team-high 17 for the Eagles (3-14). Tomo Gilchrist and Ryan Phillips each scored seven points. John McDonough had four, while three from Isaiah Staven and Hunter Hickman rounded things out for Oakwood.