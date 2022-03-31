Sports calendar Soirts calendar Mar 31, 2022 17 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monday, April 4BASEBALLGordon Central at Model, 4 p.m., Model High SchoolTRACK & FIELDCalhoun boys at McCallie Dual Meet, 4:15 p.m., McCallie School in ChattanoogaTuesday, April 5BASEBALLSonoraville vs. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe, 5:55 p.m., The FurnaceSOCCERGordon Central at Calhoun, 7 p.m., Calhoun High SchoolWednesday, April 6BASEBALLCalhoun at Rome, 5:55 p.m., Rome High SchoolGordon Central vs. Model, 4 p.m., Gordon Central High SchoolTRACK & FIELDCalhoun boys at McAllie Dual Meet, 4:15 p.m., McAllie School in ChattanoogaThursday, April 7BASEBALLSonoraville at Adairsville, 5:55 p.m., Adairsville High SchoolFriday, April 8BASEBALLCalhoun at Pike County, 5:55 p.m., Pike County High SchoolGordon Central at Model, 5 p.m., Model High SchoolSonoraville vs. Adairsville, 5:55 p.m., The Furnace Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Death of Polk County man being investigated by police, GBI Trump GOP kingmaking power to be tested after Georgia rally Arrest made in hit and run that killed cyclist Lindale man sentenced to 30 years in prison, life on probation on child molestation charges Early morning fire sends 2 adults, children to hospitals with burns Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back