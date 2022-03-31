Monday, April 4

BASEBALL

Gordon Central at Model, 4 p.m., Model High School

TRACK & FIELD

Calhoun boys at McCallie Dual Meet, 4:15 p.m., McCallie School in Chattanooga

Tuesday, April 5

BASEBALL

Sonoraville vs. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe, 5:55 p.m., The Furnace

SOCCER

Gordon Central at Calhoun, 7 p.m., Calhoun High School

Wednesday, April 6

BASEBALL

Calhoun at Rome, 5:55 p.m., Rome High School

Gordon Central vs. Model, 4 p.m., Gordon Central High School

TRACK & FIELD

Calhoun boys at McAllie Dual Meet, 4:15 p.m., McAllie School in Chattanooga

Thursday, April 7

BASEBALL

Sonoraville at Adairsville, 5:55 p.m., Adairsville High School

Friday, April 8

BASEBALL

Calhoun at Pike County, 5:55 p.m., Pike County High School

Gordon Central at Model, 5 p.m., Model High School

Sonoraville vs. Adairsville, 5:55 p.m., The Furnace

