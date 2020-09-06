With area tournaments set to begin in just over a month’s time, it’s time to look and see how softball teams in Catoosa and Walker Counties measure up in the region standings going into the new week.
Heritage, the No. 1-ranked team in Class AAAA and the two-time defending state champs, is the only team still undefeated in 7-AAAA play.
The Generals are 3-0, having swept Southeast Whitfield. They will face No. 6 Cedartown in a three-game series this week, followed by a three-game set with No. 4 Northwest Whitfield the following week. A three-game set with No. 3 Central-Carroll looms at the end of this month and they will take on No. 10 Ridgeland in a final three-game series in early October, the last week of the regular season.
The Lady Panthers are 1-5 in region play, having gone 1-2 against Northwest and 0-3 versus Central. They will face Pickens in a three-game series this week before a three-game series with Cedartown the following week.
In Region 6-AAA, four teams continue to battle it out for the top four spots in the region tournament as teams get set to face each other one more time in the regular season.
No. 6 Ringgold, the defending state champion in Class AAA, is currently 6-1 going into this week. They own wins over No. 2 Coahulla Creek and No. 9 LFO, but lost a 7-2 decision to unranked Sonoraville back on Aug. 13.
The rematch with the Lady Phoenix will take place on Wednesday of this week in Ringgold before the Lady Tigers head to Coahulla Creek on Thursday. They will play at LFO on Sept. 15, looking to sweep the season series.
The Lady Warriors are 4-2 in region play, having suffered narrow 1-0 losses to both Ringgold and Sonoraville. They will host Coahulla Creek on Wednesday of this week ahead of their rematch with Ringgold. They will also play at Sonoraville on Sept. 24 and there is a second game with Coahulla Creek on the docket. The two teams had to reschedule after being rained out on Aug. 13, but a make-up date had not been announced as of press time.
As for LaFayette, the Lady Ramblers are 2-6 in region play, having lost to LFO twice and to Ringgold, Sonoraville, Coahulla Creek and Murray County once. They will play at Murray on Sept. 14 and host the Lady Phoenix on Sept. 15 before going to Ringgold on Sept. 17. They will get a visit from Coahulla Creek on Sept. 28.
And in Region 6-A Public, four-time defending state champion Gordon Lee, currently No. 4 in the state in the classification, is 2-0 in region play, along with Mt. Zion, whom they will host this Thursday. The rematch is set for Sept. 29 in Carroll County.
Bowdon and Trion are both 2-1 in the region. Gordon Lee beat Trion, 6-1, in Chickamauga earlier this season and they are scheduled to play at Trion on Sept. 17. The Lady Trojans’ home game with Bowdon had to be canceled last week. They will play at Bowdon on Sept. 24 and the Lady Devils will come to Chickamauga on Oct. 6.