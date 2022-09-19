Social media: It's not just for kids anymore

Adults over 50 are engaging with social media. But no matter how comfortable users become, it's still best to keep various social media safety protocols in mind.

Perhaps due to the popularity of social media among a generation of young people who grew up with it, platforms such as Instagram and Facebook are often associated with people born in the 21st century.

However, a 2018 study from the Pew Institute found that 65 percent of adults between the ages of 50 and 64 used Facebook and 68 percent used YouTube.

