Molly Cason signs with ETSU

Cliff and Diana Cason were among those on hand to watch Heritage senior Molly Cason sign her letter of intent to play soccer at East Tennessee State.

 Michele Connell

For the past three seasons, Molly Cason has left an indelible mark on the Heritage Lady Generals' soccer program, one that she hopes to add to in the spring of 2023.

Already with 20 career goals and 15 career assists, while primarily serving as a lockdown defender, Cason helped the Navy-and-Red to a Final Four appearance as a sophomore and an Elite Eight appearance in 2022.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

