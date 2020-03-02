The Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street, in cooperation with Georgia Humanities, presents “Crossroads: Change in Rural America.” The exhibition examining the evolving landscape of rural American opened at the historic Summerville Depot on March 7 and will be on view through April 18.
The historic Summerville Depot and the surrounding community has been expressly chosen by Georgia Humanities to host “Crossroads” as part of the Museum on Main Street program — a national/state/local partnership to bring exhibitions and programs to rural cultural organizations. Summerville was selected as one of six host communities in Georgia.
“Crossroads” explores how rural American communities changed in the 20th century. From sea to shining sea, the vast majority of the United States landscape remains rural with only 3.5% of the landmass considered urban. Since 1900, the percentage of Americans living in rural areas dropped from 60% to 17%. The exhibition looks at that remarkable societal change and how rural Americans responded.
Americans have relied on rural crossroads for generations. These places where people gather to exchange goods, services, and culture and to engage in political and community discussions are an important part of our cultural fabric. Despite the massive economic and demographic impacts brought on by these changes, America’s small towns continue to creatively focus on new opportunities for growth and development.
“‘Crossroads’ allows us to reflect on Summerville’s and Chattooga County’s history, present and future and we are excited to explore what the future may hold for our community,” said Susan Locklear, Summerville Main Street manager and site director. “We want to convene conversations about what makes our community unique and have developed local exhibitions and public programs to complement the Smithsonian exhibition.”
Special themed weekends offer learning, entertainment, and fun. Themes for the weekends include “Music of Rural America,” March 14-15; “Old Fashioned Weekend,” March 21-22; “Spotlight on Culture,” March 28-29; “Agriculture Weekend,” April 4-5; “Egg Stravaganza,” April 11; and “All American Weekend,” April 17-18.
Train rides by the Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum will be available each weekend.
The exhibit will be open to the public Tuesdays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays noon to 5 p.m. Special extended museum hours until 4 p.m. will be offered for train excursion passengers on March 14 and 21.
For more information on exhibition special attractions, activities and events, visit Crossroads: Change in Rural America @ the Summerville Depot GA Facebook page.