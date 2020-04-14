Smith accepts Meadowcreek coaching post
Meadowcreek has hired Terry Smith as its new head boys basketball coach, the school announced this week.
Smith spent the past two seasons at Rome, where he was the head boys basketball coach for the 2019-20 season. He was an assistant basketball coach and assistant athletic director at Rome in 2018-19.
His 20-year career also includes stints as head coach at Bainbridge, Crisp County and Peach County.
“People really close to me, they can vouch for me on this, I’ve always wanted to get to Gwinnett County,” said Smith, who played college football at Valdosta State. “I always felt like it’s the greatest school system in the state of Georgia. It’s continually growing. I’ve always wanted to get there. It’s been a blessing, a dream come true for me finally getting to Gwinnett County. It’s been a dream of mine.
“To get there and coach in that region is going to be very, very tough. I know Meadowcreek went through a rough year last year, but also they were very young. They have some young talent. I’m looking forward to just getting there and getting those guys to buy into what we’re doing as a staff.”
Meadowcreek parted ways with former head coach Curtis Gilleylen just before the 2019-20 season opener, and the school hired David Akin as his replacement four days before the season opener. The Mustangs went 3-23 with a young team.
Gilleylen went 69-24 in three seasons at Meadowcreek, winning the program’s first state championship in 2018 and finishing as state runner-up in 2019. In those three seasons, the program competed in more state playoff games (13) than it did in the previous 10 seasons combined.
“I look forward to the challenge,” Smith said. “It’s going to take a lot of work on my part to get back to Meadowcreek basketball and having some success, first in the region and in 7A. It’s going to be a tough task to even get out of the region and into the state playoffs. But again, I welcome the challenge
“I wish COVID-19 wasn’t here obviously. I’m anxious to get up there, meet the guys, meet the parents, get started with individual workouts and Lord willing, get a chance to see them play this summer in some live action. I’m ready to get things started.”
Smith, 46, began his coaching career at his alma mater, Cook, as an assistant coach in basketball, football and track and field. His head coaching experience has been in South Georgia up until last season, but he is eager to coach in metro Atlanta.
He think his preferred style will work at Meadowcreek.
“I’m an up-tempo guy as far as offense, but in the same breath, I try to adjust my offensive scheme to the type of talent we have,” Smith said. “Just looking at Meadowcreek on some film from this past year, I feel like they have a few athletes that will allow us to play that type of game from an offensive standpoint. Defensively, I’m a big man-to-man defensive guy. I think that’s what Meadowcreek has bene known for, especially since Coach G got there. They’ve been really, really good defensively.”
The Meadowcreek administration feels like Smith is the right fit for rejuvenating the program.
“I am excited to have Coach Smith come on board,” Meadowcreek athletic and activities director LaShawn Smith said. “I believe that we found the right person to keep our program moving in the right direction. Coach Smith has a strong passion for the game and brings a system for developing student-athletes on and off the court. I am looking forward to supporting Coach Smith and his plans to develop talented and successful young men that will one day be great husbands, fathers, and ultimately a pillar in their community.”