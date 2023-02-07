Front row: Brittany Stoker, Tammie Hyde, Clifton Hill, Tyra Grooms, Amanda Young; second row: Allison Ovalle, Danielle Fitzsimmons, Makayla Cartwright, Lindsay Helton, Lisa Jennings, Amanda Smidt, DCNP, Hayley Duran, Rebekah Cannon; third row: Jamie Micheff, FNP-C, Chad Schoenmann, DCNP. Not pictured: Magada Kowalski, MD, Eli Kim, MD, Lori Hill, LMA. Contributed
Skin Cancer and Cosmetic Dermatology Center proudly celebrates nine years in the Catoosa County/Ringgold area. Offering a range of dermatology services for various skin, hair, and nail disorders, the Ringgold office is a full- service office for the entire family, with medical, surgical, and aesthetic services. Additionally, to enhance patient care and access, the office has recently relocated to a larger clinical space at 4700 Battlefield Parkway, Suite 300.
John Chung, MD, is the Medical Director of the Center. He is Board Certified in Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery and is a Fellowship-Trained Mohs Surgeon. Dr. Chung specializes in treating skin cancer as well as other diseases of the skin, hair, and nails.
The Center is staffed by Eli Kim, MD, Magdalena Kowalski, MD, Amanda Smidt, DCNP, Jamie Micheff, NP-C, and Chad Schoenmann, DCNP. Our medical practitioners treat a variety of general and surgical dermatologic conditions. They have years of experience in dermatology, and they are highly trained in the most up-to-date treatments for dermatology conditions and skin cancer. Full-body skin examinations and screening for skin cancers and abnormal moles are the specialties of the center, but all of the providers treat general dermatology conditions such as acne, rosacea, melasma, psoriasis, warts, and eczema — just to name a few.
Skin cancers of all types (melanoma, basal cell carcinoma, and squamous cell carcinoma) can be treated with surgical excision or Mohs surgery in our convenient area locations. For select non-melanoma skin cancer patients interested in a non-surgical option (no pain, no needles or sutures, and little to no wait time), Superficial Radiation Therapy (SRT) is an excellent option. As a plus, it takes less than 90 seconds to deliver each treatment, and it’s available at our area locations!
The newest component of the Ringgold office is the Aesthetic Department, staffed by Lori Hill, a Licensed Medical Aesthetician. Lori offers a wide selection of medical-grade skin care products (Revision, Avene, Neocutis, EltaMD, SkinCeuticals, and Grande Cosmetics), as well as chemical peels and Glo Mineral Makeup. Some of the latest and most requested services in the country are now available locally, such as Ultherapy (an FDA-approved ultrasound technology that provides nonsurgical lifting and tightening treatment of the face, neck, and chest), microneedling with SkinStylus (an effective minimally invasive alternative for the treatment of acne scarring, collagen stimulation, fine lines, wrinkles, and anti-aging) and microdermabrasion (a minimally invasive procedure to exfoliate, even out tone/texture and to brighten dull skin). Lori also offers IPL for hair removal, brown spots, and vascular damage. As a plus, Aesthetic consultations are always complimentary!
The staff at Skin Cancer and Cosmetic Dermatology Center looks forward to seeing you and your family and addressing all of your skin care needs. For more information, please call 706-406-3900, or visit online at www.thedermcenters.com.