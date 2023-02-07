Staff

Front row: Brittany Stoker, Tammie Hyde, Clifton Hill, Tyra Grooms, Amanda Young; second row: Allison Ovalle, Danielle Fitzsimmons, Makayla Cartwright, Lindsay Helton, Lisa Jennings, Amanda Smidt, DCNP, Hayley Duran, Rebekah Cannon; third row: Jamie Micheff, FNP-C, Chad Schoenmann, DCNP. Not pictured: Magada Kowalski, MD, Eli Kim, MD, Lori Hill, LMA. Contributed

Skin Cancer and Cosmetic Dermatology Center proudly celebrates nine years in the Catoosa County/Ringgold area. Offering a range of dermatology services for various skin, hair, and nail disorders, the Ringgold office is a full- service office for the entire family, with medical, surgical, and aesthetic services. Additionally, to enhance patient care and access, the office has recently relocated to a larger clinical space at 4700 Battlefield Parkway, Suite 300.

John Chung, MD, is the Medical Director of the Center. He is Board Certified in Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery and is a Fellowship-Trained Mohs Surgeon. Dr. Chung specializes in treating skin cancer as well as other diseases of the skin, hair, and nails.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In