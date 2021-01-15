A passenger in a vehicle involved in a pursuit by Floyd County police on Thursday was arrested on a drug charge after the vehicle was stopped, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Darion Elise Guice, 26, of Silver Creek, was in the vehicle when it was stopped at the intersection of Superior Drive and Industrial Boulevard on Thursday night around 9 p.m.
At that time police found her with a glass pipe with meth residue. Guice is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.
Rome woman turns herself in on drug, reckless driving charges related to December wreck
A Rome woman turned herself in at the jail Thursday on charges related to a wreck on Burnett Ferry Road in late December, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Allainah Oree Hudgens, 18, is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, failure to maintain a lane and reckless driving.
A report of the wreck indicates Hudgens crossed the highway in a curve on wet pavement, ran over a sign and traveled another 75 feet before coming to a stop.
A warrant for Hudgens' arrest alleges that she was in possession of an edible form of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, at the time the wreck occurred.