A Silver Creek woman is charged with felony aggravated assault following a police investigation into an incident at the Circle K convenience store, 2995 Cedartown Highway.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jessica Lynn Randle, 31, is accused of going into the store around 8:30 p.m. on March 2 with a large knife and threatening to cut the clerk's throat. She was also shouting racially charged remarks at the clerk, who is an African American woman.
According to a warrant for her arrest, a man inside the store grabbed Randle and pushed her outside, where the two got into a white van and fled.
Police were able to get security footage of the incident as well as a description of what happened from another witness and a 7-year-old child.
Randle was also charged with felony second degree cruelty to children and was being held in the Floyd County Jail Tuesday night without bond.
Report: Woman tries to pass forged check
An Atlanta woman is charged with felony forgery in the third degree after reportedly attempting to pass a forged check in Rome.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ranequea Marshae Munford, 26, of Atlanta tried to pass a $1,500 check at United Community Bank on Second Avenue Monday. The check was drawn on the account of Norton Technologies of Rome.
Munford was being held in the Floyd County Jail Tuesday night pending a $3,500 bond.
Rome man charged with meth possession
A Rome man faces a felony drug charge after his Tuesday arrest at a location on South Hughes Street in West Rome.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jesse William Tapp, 36, was picked up Tuesday around 9:30 a.m. when he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. He was also charged with a felony probation violation and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug-related objects.
Tapp was being held in the Floyd County Jail Tuesday night without bond.
Doug Walker, associate editor
Rome man facing meth and firearm charges
A Rome man admitted to police that he had methamphetamine after they found a white powdery substance in his possession, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Joseph Weldon Hubbard, 40, a convicted felon, also had a 9 mm handgun in his garage. Police also found stolen AT&T wire on the property at 89 Toles Road.
Hubbard is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is also charged with misdemeanor theft by taking.
Report: Calhoun woman had cocaine, meth
A Calhoun woman facing two felony drug possession charges was in jail Tuesday night with her bond set at $5,700.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tina Louise Massingill-Juarez, 43, was arrested Monday at the intersection of the Armuchee Connector and Old Dalton Road. She is charged with felony cocaine possession and methamphetamine possession.