A Silver Creek woman was arrested on a warrant Thursday after she reportedly caused the death of a dog.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Deputies arrested Michelle Leigh Proctor, 35, on a warrant from an incident on June 15 where she left her dog outside chained to a pole. The dog was unable to reach shade, food or water for a prolonged period of time.
Proctor is charged with felony aggravated animal abuse and was being held on $10,000 bond early Friday.
Rome man faces burglary charge
A Rome man is facing a burglary charge after police say he broke into his father's home after being banned from the property.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Wesley Thomas Hardin, 36, was arrested on a warrant Friday for a May incident where he entered his father's home though a window. Officers found Hardin's shoes and a duffel bag of clothes by the back door. He had previously been banned from the property and was found earlier in the day wandering it when he was escorted away by police.
Hardin is charged with felony first degree burglary and failure to appear, and he was held without bond.
Rome man charged with felony marijuana possession
A Rome man is facing a drug charge after officers found marijuana in his car during a traffic stop Thursday morning, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Austin Wayne Vines, 22, is charged with felony possession of marijuana. Officers found three plastic baggies of marijuana in two different parts of his car. Vines told the officer he had less than an ounce of marijuana, but when officers weighed it, it was 64 grams of marijuana -- almost two ounces.