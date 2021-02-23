A Silver Creek man who was on train tracks Monday afternoon was killed when hit by a freight train near the Hall Road intersection.
According to Floyd County Coroner Gene Proctor:
Matthew Jordan Courson, 30, of a Reeceburg Road address, was walking southbound on the tracks, apparently using ear buds, and not able to hear the train sound its horn.
The engineer told investigators he sounded the horn multiple times and was not able to stop the train in time to avoid hitting Courson.
Proctor said the incident occurred around 5 p.m. Monday night on the line south of Lindale, which essentially runs parallel to the old Rockmart Road and Silver Creek.
Rome man faces multiple drug charges
A Rome man faces multiple felony drug charges after he was apprehended in West Rome with ecstasy, according to police.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Clyde Edward Moore III, 34, was arrested by Rome police on Fortune Street in West Rome Monday around 5 p.m. He was initially arrested for being on public housing property from which had been banned.
After being arrested, authorities also charged him with felony possession of ecstasy and manufacturing or possession of a counterfeit substance or marijuana near public housing.
He is also charged with misdemeanors for possession of marijuana and criminal trespass.
Police: Rome woman arrested while in possession of stolen vehicle
A Rome woman was taken to jail after being found in possession of a stolen automobile at a motel on Martha Berry Boulevard Monday morning, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Emily Louise Fowler, 36, was arrested by Rome police at the Fairbridge Inn just after 9 a.m. Monday.
At the time she was arrested she had a Floyd County employee's identification card. Fowler is charged with felony motor vehicle theft and a felony probation violation along with a misdemeanor for theft by taking.
Floyd County man charged with aggravated stalking
A Floyd County man who violated a temporary protective order is charged with felony aggravated stalking.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kevin Terry Compton, 24, of Silver Creek was arrested at his home on Donahoo Road Monday evening around 6:30 p.m.