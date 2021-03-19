A Silver Creek man was arrested on Preacher Smith Road Thursday after he reportedly attempted to break in to a residence, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Once Jeffrey Lee Ely, 53, noticed a Floyd County police officer trying to stop him, he fled on foot. He attempted to hide in bushes and then an outbuilding before he was apprehended.
He is charged with felony first degree burglary, obstruction of an officer and loitering. Ely was held without bond Friday morning.
Report: Rome man stole items from storage container, attempted to sell on Facebook Marketplace
A Rome man is charged with second degree burglary and theft by taking after he broke into a locked storage container at a property on Couper Street on Sept. 29 and took several items from it, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
John Paul Mazzo Sr., 50, put the items for sale on Facebook Marketplace.
He is also charged with a probation violation. Mazzo was held without bond Friday morning.
Rome man charged with three counts of intent to distribute
A Rome man was held without bond Friday morning after he was arrested at his residence on West Little Indian Trail and charged with multiple drug offenses.
According to Floyd County Jail report:
Clinton Daniel West, 45, had over an ounce of marijuana, multiple suspected Xanax pills, Hydrocodone pills and suspected meth. He also had some baggies and digital scales, as well as a glass smoking device.
West was also in possession of multiple firearms.
He is charged with felony marijuana possession, three counts of intent to distribute, possession of firearm during commission of a crime, meth possession, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor drugs not in original container and possession of drug related objects.
19-year-old man shot on Division Street
Rome police are investigating a shooting that took place on Division Street Wednesday afternoon.
According to Rome police reports:
A 19-year-old man was walking down the street when he heard a gunshot. He didn't think much of it at first until he took a couple more steps and fell to the ground. He then looked down and saw a hole in his pants, as well as blood.
He then called his brother and told him what happened. His brother then took him to Redmond Regional Medical Center. The man said he doesn't have any issues with anyone and doesn't know who might have shot him.