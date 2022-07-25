A 60-year-old Silver Creek man was arrested on a warrant for sexual battery of a minor on Friday, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Norman Lee Brock Jr. is charged with felony sexual battery for assaulting a minor under the age of 16 from the dates of August 1 2021 until March 30 2022. He was released on bond over the weekend.
Armed robbery reported at Dean Avenue EZ Mart
Early Saturday morning, a man reportedly robbed EZ Mart on Dean Avenue with a black pistol and stole approximately $4,500, reports stated.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
A cashier said she saw a man enter the store with a red gaiter on his face and a yellow traffic vest. He pointed a black revolver at her and told her to give him the store's cash. She emptied a register and he came behind the counter with her and then ordered her to go into the bathroom.
He stuffed her black bag containing her shoes with money and left the store. Another witness saw him walk out of the store, drop his gun and accidentally kick it before he picked it back up.
The cashier described the man as a medium height light-skinned Black male, she said he looked familiar but couldn't tell because of the face coverings.
Rome men arrested on drug charges
Two Rome men are facing drug charges after officers conducted a search warrant on the property Friday morning, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Darius Deandre Miller, 32, and Donterious L Millsap, 27, were at Miller's home on Pennington Avenue when officers conducted a search warrant and found multiple pounds of marijuana individually packaged, digital scales and cash.
During the search, Miller fled to a nearby house on Myrtle Avenue and entered the house through a back entrance.
Miller is charged with felony first degree burglary, possession of marijuana more than one ounce, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, misdemeanor possession of drug related objects and obstruction of justice.
Millsap is also charged with felony possession of more than an ounce of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute and misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.
Miller was held without bond Friday, and Millsap was released on bond.
Two Rome men and New York woman face separate drug charges
On Saturday, two Rome men and a New York woman are separately accused of drug possession.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Max Keith Johnston, 62, is charged with felony possession of a Schedule II drug and two counts of misdemeanor drugs not in the original container after he had Hydrocodone and another prescription medication in his possession Saturday night. He was released on bond.
Additionally, Rodden Lee Dexter, 28, is charged with theft by receiving stolen property and meth possession. Officers found him in possession of a stolen four wheeler and found a bag of meth in the pocket of his shorts. He was held without bond on Monday for the Polk County Sherriff's Office.
Sharanda Nashey Conner, 34, was pulled over for a broken tail light and officers found seven bottles of liquid THC in her vehicle and 14 grams of marijuana. She was released on bond over the weekend.
Man reportedly stole coworker's vehicle
On Friday morning, a man reported his vehicle stolen after his coworker failed to return, reports state.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
A man let his coworker purchase his black 2000 Nissan Maxima, but he failed to pay him. The borrower kept the car without paying, took off the window tint, changed the tags and put new insurance on it.
Summerville man charged with card fraud
A Summerville man is charged with card fraud after officers found him in possession of five stolen cards Friday, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Michael David Brown, 33, is charged with felony financial transaction card fraud and misdemeanor theft by receiving stolen property.
Brown attempted to use stolen credit cards to purchase items at Walgreens on Martha Berry Boulevard. In his possession officers found three cash app cards and two bank cards. Brown stated he found them in a trash can and tried to buy soup with them. Brown was held on a $2,600 bond Friday.