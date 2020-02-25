When Roy Hambrick Jr. learned that Georgia lawmakers were attempting to pass gun laws similar to the new gun laws recently being passed in Virginia he became concerned.
Hambrick and several others gathered to start the group Silent No More garnering support for their petition to uphold the second amendment in Walker County from their online Facebook page with over 1,800 signatures.
“Our cause is simple, we are petitioning our elected officials to make Walker County a Second Amendment sanctuary county,” Hambrick said.
The group, now boasting 1600 members, has set in motion for Walker County to become a sanctuary county for the second amendment.
“We stand against any legislative attack foreign and domestic that would jeopardize our constitutional freedom to keep and bear arms and to protect our friends family in the community,” Hambrick said.
On Dec. 4 in 2019 the Senate introduced Bill 281,which is also referred to as the Georgia Firearms and Weapons Act.
According to Hambrick the bill has been edited several times and that there are three more bills that lawmakers are trying to pass that are in direct violation to second amendment constitutional rights. Ammunition Ban SV305, House Bill 435, the Georgia Red Flag Protective Order Act, House Bill SV150, which allows family violence charges without due process.
“Every bill is being funded by out of state donors pushing the same bills, language and political views that violate the constitution in many ways. It’s pretty much a total weapons ban at this point,” Hambrick said.
“Now linked with 7 other counties all standing together for the same cause, Silent No More is working with the County Sheriff and the County Commissioner to protect citizens against frivolaous legislation that would jeopardize the law of the people,” Hambrick stated.
“It’s part of the constitution,” City of LaFayette Mayor, Andy Arnold said at a recent council meeting. “We are going to uphold the constitution in this town just like we always have. It’s our rights.”
"Once our resolution is in place, we will continue our efforts in organizing our community to take on the task of electing and/or keeping officials in office that align with the laws of the land and will make sure that they uphold the constitution and fight off frivilous legislation that would again jeopardize the law of the people. We will continue Voter education and voter participation and keep a close eye on our state and county government to ensure we keep our morals, values and constitutional freedoms in tact and steadfast for all of our law abiding citizens,"
"We are normal law abiding working class citizens and our way of life and our 2nd amendment rights are under attack, and for that we remain Silent No Longer. We stand together to fight this demonic tyranny and will continue to gain strength through knowledge, numbers and a strong united community!"
For more information please contact the group at the Silent No More Facebook page.