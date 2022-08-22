Christina Sikes, DO, says having the “win” of seeing her patients get better is very fulfilling.

“My favorite part of being a physician is being able to help people better their lives,” says Sikes. “I love the continuity of care that the field of wound care provides. It’s my job to provide my patients with resources, education and encouragement, in addition to hands-on treatment. It’s a team effort. Those moments of triumph, when we come together and see that the wound is getting better, are truly rewarding.”  

