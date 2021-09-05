Shorter head coach Zach Morrison said his players have been extremely dedicated in putting in the work beforehand to make sure the 2021 season is a successful one, and on Saturday at Barron Stadium that preparation and grind paid dividends.
The Hawks got off to a great start to the 2021 season as they used a turnover-focused defense and a balanced offensive attack led by quarterback Aeneas Dennis and running back Jaiden Dollard to earn a convincing 38-14 victory on their home turf over Brevard.
Shorter's defense forced two turnovers via interceptions and also recovered a muffed punt in the end zone for a touchdown while Dennis racked up 226 yards passing and 47 more on the ground and Dollard found the end zone three times on runs to tell the story of Saturday's victory, which was the Hawks' first season-opening win since they defeated Paine College 28-24 to kick off the 2014 season.
Morrison said he has seen how much his team has worked to turn things around for the Hawks' program, especially the upperclassmen, and Saturday's positive results were a product of that.
"I think about the seniors that have been here for three-plus years, more than 30 kids, and I'm so excited for them," said Morrison, who is starting his third full season with the program. "I'm extremely proud of our effort and attitude today from the seniors all the way down. We've had almost all our kids here since July when they started voluntary workouts, and to start the season with a win shows how much they have done to be prepared. Our plan is to go 1-0 each week. To start 2021 with a big win is incredible."
Shorter's defense was stingy in the first half as it ended Brevard's drives with four punts, an interception and an unsuccessful field goal attempt to keep the visitors off the scoreboard completely in the first two quarters. Linebacker Brenton Silvar had the pick for the Hawks late in the first quarter, which set up the Shorter offense for their second score of the game early in the second.
The Hawks got on the board first midway through the first quarter as Dollard broke free for a 14-yard touchdown run with 7:34 remaining in the period. Dollard once again found the end zone on a two-yard TD plunge that followed Silvar's interception a few plays earlier.
Shorter scored three more points in the first half with those coming on a 29-yard field goal by Nick Pope to make it 17-0 as the teams headed to the locker room at the break. Pope finished the day 5-for-5 on extra points as well.
The Hawks came out in the third quarter and marched down the field on a four-plus minute drive that culminated in Dollard's third touchdown run of the day, this time of the three-yard variety, to all but put the game away.
The Shorter offense didn't stop there, however, as Dennis connected with Dorian Anderson for a six-yard touchdown pass midway through the third to put the Hawks up 31-0.
Shorter's final touchdown of the day came from the special teams unit as Brevard muffed a punt that bounced into the end zone and was recovered by the Hawks' Hunter Hodson for a touchdown.