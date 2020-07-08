The Gordon County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in location a missing or runaway teenager.
Sheriff Mitch Ralston reported on his website Wednesday that 16-year-old Sierra Leann Brunner was reported missing on Tuesday, July 7. She was last seen by family members the night before at her home in Plainville.
According to the sheriff's post, evidence indicates that Sierra left the home willingly, and there is no evidence of foul play. Detectives assigned to the case believe that she might left the home en route to an unknown destination. She may or may not be in the company of other persons.
Sierra is described as a white female, 5’5″ and 210 lbs, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 706-629-1244 or call 911.