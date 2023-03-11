Walker commissioners and Sheriff Steve Wilson

The Walker County Board of Commissioners presented Sheriff Steve Wilson with a copy of a proclamation declaring March as Multiple Myeloma Awareness Month. From left: Commissioner Robert Blakemore, Commissioner Mark Askew, Commissioner Chairman Shannon Whitfield, Sheriff Steve Wilson, Commissioner Brian Hart, Commissioner Robert Stultz.

 Walker County government

About multiple myeloma A cancer of bone marrow plasma Life expectancy is low — four to six years. Second most common blood cancer Most common signs: bone or back pain, fatigue, recurrent or persistent infections Twice as common in African Americans than in other races More common in men than women Lifetime chance of getting multiple myeloma: 1 in 132 (0.76%) 35,730 new cases expected in 2023 Treatment options vary greatly and can include chemotherapy, stem cell transplants and immunotherapy More information: https://themmrf.org

The Walker County commissioners declared March as Multiple Myeloma Awareness Month at their March 9 meeting, as they’ve done each March for five years. They presented Sheriff Steve Wilson, who has the condition, with a copy of the proclamation.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.

