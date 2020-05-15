Name: Dave Roberson
Occupation: Major with the Floyd County Sheriff's Office (on voluntary leave for the campaign)
Party: Republican
Website: www.voteroberson.com
Talk about how coronavirus considerations will, or will not, affect the way you carry out the agency's three main functions: jail operations, warrant service and court security.
With challenges come opportunities, and the coronavirus pandemic has forced us to take a hard look at our procedures in all divisions of the Floyd County Sheriff's Office in an effort to keep everyone safe. The sheriff’s office is entrusted with providing safety and security to ensure the well-being of our citizens, staff, and inmates, and a pandemic adds another layer to that. We're screening employees, inmates, anyone entering the courthouse, etc. We've implemented social distancing and we're wearing PPEs. There is more focus on hygiene and frequency of cleaning. We now have better access to testing for the virus. I think operations will continue in this manner for the foreseeable future. Unlike some of the local businesses and schools, jails and public safety services cannot close, so safety considerations and communication remain vital. As we start to reopen Georgia and attempt to regain some normalcy, it's imperative that we continue practicing safety guidelines to prevent further spread of the disease. And we must remember that while we may have flattened the curve in our area, the virus itself is not going away. If elected sheriff, I will continue to keep our operations functioning in a safe manner.
What are your qualifications to be sheriff of Floyd County?
In my 25 years of continuous service, I’ve held nearly every position at the sheriff’s office, and I’m the only candidate who has had leadership roles in every division. I was hired as a jail officer and worked my way up with boots on the ground, not sitting in an office. Until my leave of absence, as division commander for field operations I was on the roads every day. I have the best grasp of what our community needs and wants because I saw and heard it daily. I’m the only candidate who has dedicated my career to this agency and I did that because I care about what we do and how it impacts our citizens. I care about the people who work there. I know this agency inside and out, and I have the experience, vision, integrity, and genuine care for people required to move us forward.
Endorsements: Coosa Valley Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 14; Patty Bing; Pam & Tom Bojo; Tim Burkhalter; Rita Smith-Cain & Gregory Cain; Leanne Cook; Jerry Ely; Jim Free; Travis Goss; Kaye Green; Lauren Hatcher; Jo & William Hibberts; Laura & Wendell Hicks; Chris Jackson; Lee & Phillip Little; Mandy Maloney; Kathy & David Mathis; Tommy McGuire; Oneida Moreno; Bobby Pearson; Brad Roberson; Dr. Greg Rogers; Bill Shiflett; Doug Simons; Hubert "Frog" Smith; Elaine Snow; Teresa & David Thornton; Clenta Walker Sr.; April & Bryan Walraven; Betty Sue Hickman & Rob Ware; Ghee Wilson.