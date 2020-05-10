Who: Tom Caldwell
Office: Floyd County Sheriff
Party: Republican
Website: TomCaldwellForSheriff.com
What are your qualifications to be sheriff of Floyd County?
My law enforcement career spans 31 years. Early on in my career, I was a fugitive investigator with the Georgia Fugitive Squad. I gained vital experience in tracking fugitives and serving high-risk felony warrants. In 2002, I initiated a security threat group program that tracks gang activity in the Georgia Prison System.
I was the first from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office to graduate from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. I was also the first to graduate from The Georgia Law Enforcement Command College Program.
I was the longest serving chief deputy (13 years) in Floyd County history. I believe what makes me the most qualified is actually the phone calls I answered over those years. Calls in the middle of the night about a death or fire at the jail or a crisis in the community that required immediate action in order to preserve life and property.
Talk about how coronavirus considerations will, or will not, affect the way you carry out the agency's three main functions: jail operations, warrant service and court security.