To Gordon Central High School graduate Brock Shellhouse, it's a matter of just getting the opportunity to continue playing football.
The 6-foot-5, 285-pound offensive lineman will soon be headed to Nashville to play college football at Cumberland University and the big man couldn't be happier.
"At the end of the day, I just want to play football for as long as I can," Shellhouse said. "But I'm excited about it. Excited that I'm going to get a chance to play in college. But I'm always excited about playing football. It's something I just love doing.
"It's always been a big dream of mine to play at the next level. I feel like I've put a lot of work in to get to this spot. I knew when I was young that it was something I loved doing and I wanted to do for as long as I could. Going back to peewee Rec league, I was always bigger than most of the kids I was out there and so I always tried to use my size to my advantage on the field and feel like it has helped me have the chance play in college. But I feel like this is a great opportunity for me."
He was a three-year starter for head coach T.J. Hamilton and began his playing career at right guard in the Warriors' offensive line. He was moved around to every spot except center at different times before he was primarily the team's right offensive tackle last year.
"I will play where ever they feel they need me at Cumberland," Shellhouse said. "I think having played the different positions I have helps me because I know what it takes to play in that spot. I have played everywhere but center and if someone asks me too, I will be glad to play there. But I feel like they recruited me to play tackle, but I'm very open to playing where ever I am needed. I've always thought it was to my advantage to be as versatile as possible. And whatever I need to do to get on the field as quickly as possible, I'm open to it."
He is well-schooled in run blocking, having been part of a Wing-T offense for the past two years. Now he is joining a Phoenix team that runs the spread with a lot of run-pass option and Shellhouse said a top priority is improving his pass blocking.
"I know one area I've got to continue getting better at is my pass blocking," he said. "At GC, we mainly ran the ball and so I was asked to do a lot of run-blocking and I've got to continue to work on all aspects of that, don't get me wrong, but we weren't asked to do a lot of pass blocking at GC, so that is one area I know I've got to keep working as hard as I can on.
"But really there is something you can always work on. You can work on your stance. Or firing off the ball. Or your footwork when the ball is snapped, but for me, besides all that, I've got to work on my pass blocking because I don't have nearly the experience with that aspect of that game that I do with the run blocking."
He will be headed to Tennessee next week to start his college career and believes he has a chance to get some playing time right away because the Phoenix are graduating most of their offensive line.
"(Offensive coordinator/running game coordinator) Coach (Chris) Barton said, 'we may have a chance to start right away,', because they are losing a few starters. But I'm going to there looking to earn everything I get. I know to start or play, I got to work as hard as possible and be as physical as I can when the ball is snapped. And that's what I'm looking to do because I feel like that is how I play and that is how I want to play."
He said the bottom line, though, is just continuing to have the opportunity to play.