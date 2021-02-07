Chattanooga junior defender Maggie Shaw was selected to the Southern Conference Preseason All-Conference squad by the league coaches, the SoCon recently announced.
In the 2019 season, Shaw and the Mocs’ defense set school records for shutouts (9), goals-against average (0.75) and the fewest goals allowed (15) in the season. Five of the Mocs shutouts came against league foes and the Mocs held VMI without a shot on goal in their regular season win over the Keydets, while allowing just two three more times.
Shaw was selected team captain this season. She was named to the 2019 SoCon All-Tournament Team. She helped the Mocs to a win over Wofford with one goal and assisted on the game-winning goal against Eastern Kentucky.
The Mocs’ season was moved to the spring and will kick off at home Feb. 26 against North Alabama.
Samford was picked the preseason favorite to win the women’s soccer title in voting of the league’s 10 head coaches. The Bulldogs edged Furman 1-0 in the 2019 Southern Conference Championship to claim their third tournament title and first since 2016.
The coaches also selected a 12-member preseason all-conference team, which features an extra player due to a tie in the voting. Samford picked up a league-best four selections, while Furman claimed three, Mercer claimed two, and The Citadel, UNCG and Chattanooga each placed one on the team.
Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own teams or players in the balloting.
Samford received seven of the 10 first place votes and garnered 79 points for first followed by Furman with 74 points and the remaining three first place votes. UNCG was picked third (63) followed by Mercer (53) in fourth. The Mocs received 46 points, finishing ahead of Western Carolina (41), The Citadel (39) and ETSU (26). Wofford and VMI finished ninth and 10th respectively in the voting.
Samford placed four on the preseason team while Furman fielded three team members. Mercer added two while Chattanooga, The Citadel and UNCG each had one member voted to the team.
The 2021 spring regular season began this past Sunday with Mercer and UNCG in action. ETSU’s season begins this Friday, Feb. 12, while The Citadel gets underway two days later. Samford, VMI and Western Carolina kick off on Feb. 18 and Chattanooga begins on Feb. 26. Furman begins on Feb. 28, while Wofford is scheduled to play only conference contests, which are set to begin on Friday, March 5.
The SoCon Women’s Soccer Championship will feature just the top four seeds as part of the league’s cost-cutting initiative. The semifinals, hosted by the highest seeds, will be contested on April 9 or 10 with the finals, hosted by the highest remaining seed, scheduled for April 16 or 17.