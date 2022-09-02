Shaw Industries partners with Premise Health to open onsite health care center in Cartersville

Shaw has partnered with Premise Health to open its third Shaw Family Health Center.

 Contributed

Shaw Industries Group, Inc. is partnering with direct health care company Premise Health to operate the third Shaw Family Health Center. The new facility, located near several of Shaw’s manufacturing, marketing and product development operations, will offer associates a wide variety of high-quality care options.

The Shaw Family Health Center in Cartersville officially opened to associates and their families on Aug. 23, providing primary care, acute care, behavioral health and wellness services to the company’s local associates and their dependents. The facility is operated by Premise Health, the nation’s leading direct health care provider.

