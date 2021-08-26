Shaw Industries Group, Inc. has been named to the Forbes Best-In-State Employer for Georgia 2021, ranking 11th and making it the highest ranked in the Engineering, Manufacturing category in the state and the only flooring company to make the top 40.
“We continue to prioritize our associates and their growth and well-being because they are Shaw’s greatest asset,” said Torrance Ford, vice president of talent management at Shaw. “Our success is the result of their continued dedication to creating a better future for our associates, customers and the communities we serve. This recognition is a celebration of our extraordinary talent and all that they do to make Shaw an exceptional place to work.”
This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. America’s Best-In-State Employers 2021 were identified in an independent survey based on a vast sample of approximately 80,000 Americans working for companies with more than 500 employees in the USA.
Across 25 industry sectors, 1,329 employer brands were ranked among the top employers. Direct and indirect employee recommendations were evaluated on a state level.
The study assessed each company according to Atmosphere & Development, Company Image, Working Conditions, Salaries & Wages, and Diversity.
Anyone interested in a career with Shaw is asked to visit shawinc.com/careers.