Downtown Rome will be filled with actors, costumes, music and families June 8-12 when the Rome Shakespeare Festival returns.
This year’s event will feature two of Shakespeare’s works — “Timon of Athens” and “As You Like It," and will take place on the Town Green, at W. 1st St., and W. 3rd Ave. in front of the Forum River Center.
“Timon of Athens” is a young actors production. Timon lavishes his wealth on parasitic companions until he is poor and rejected by them. He rejects mankind and goes to live in a cave.
“We brought in a guest director,” Ryan Mahannah for this production,” said Julie McCluskey, RSF’s executive director. It’s a condensed version of the play and it features actors who are all under the age of 18.
“Timon of Athens will run each night of the festival starting at 6:45 p.m.
The adult production is the comedy “As You Like It.” But RSF gives it a twist.
Shakespeare introduces us to his heroine Rosalind as she flees persecution in her uncle’s court, accompanied by her cousin Celia to find safety, and eventually love, in the forest. While there they encounter a variety of memorable characters.
“Our production is set in the summer of 1969,” McCluskey said. “It has a little bit of a Woodstock vibe to it. The main character gets banished to the forest and there’s mistaken identity, people fall in love and as with many Shakespeare plays, there’s a wedding at the end.”
She said there will be original live music written for this production.
But audiences won’t just be treated to two Shakespeare plays while on the Town Green. Each night of the festival will also feature a different form of entertainment as sort of an opening act.
On June 8, the Rome Youth Symphony Orchestra will perform. On June 9, Bair Ballet takes the stage. There will be a live band playing on June 10, a baritone opera singer, Dr. Yuman Lee, on June 11 and on the last night of the festival, the Exchange Club Family Resource Center will be offering poetry readings before the shows begin.
“That’s kind of our goal as we grow the festival,” McCluskey said. “We’d like to collaborate with other groups, get them more involved in the arts and gives them exposure as well.”
She promised that the productions will feature great costumes, makeup and even a few surprises including a little bit of wrestling.
Admission is free and seating on the Town Green lawn is free but guests are encouraged to bring chairs or picnic blankets. There is also an option to rent a table which staff will set up each night. That information is available on the festival’s website, romeshakespearefestival.com
Food and drink vendors will be set up on the Town Green on different nights. The include El Arco Mexican food truck, Speakcheesy and Newby Winery. Mahli’s gourmet popcorn and Frio’s Gourmet Popsicles will be at the Town Green every night of the festival. Food vendors will be set up by 5 p.m. each evening.
“But we always encourage people to bring their own food as well,” McCluskey said. “Just pick up a meal from a downtown restaurant and join us. We get a lot of people just walking by and stop to see what’s going on then stay to watch the whole thing. It’s great for us, it’s great for the city and the county. We’ve had a lot of support.”