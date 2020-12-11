The Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia Board of Directors has appointed the following executive committee members for the 2021 calendar year: Tannika King, president; Ghee Wilson, vice president; Joe Costolnick, secretary; and Lisa Self, treasurer. Past President Diane Warner will continue to serve as a member of the executive team as well.
“The Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia is blessed to have a dedicated, experienced, and active Board of Directors,” said Kimberly King, executive director. “The nature and depth of our work can sometimes be challenging. Having a strong group of leaders to help support and guide our efforts impacts our ability to best serve. I am looking forward to working closely with our new team of executive board members. Their combined years of experience in their respective career fields as well as their years of service and leadership on the board will undoubtedly benefit the work of the Sexual Assault Center.”
Tannika King, a board member since 2011, is director of communications at Darlington School and has nearly 20 years of experience in marketing and public relations.
Ghee Wilson, a special agent with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, has 19 years of experience in law enforcement, which also includes the Georgia Department of Corrections and the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.
Joe Costolnick has served as executive director of Harbor House, The NWGA Child Advocacy Center Inc. for the past three years and has 16 years of previous experience with the Rome Police Department, retiring as lieutenant and supervisor of the Criminal Investigation Division.
Lisa Self, who joined the Board of Directors in November, is owner of Seven Hills Nutrition and has 15 years of experience in accounting. A loyal supporter of the Sexual Assault Center of NWGA, she has volunteered at the Rome Celebrity Dance Challenge for the past several years.
Other members of the Sexual Assault Center Board of Directors are Frank Beacham, Tina Brinson, Dr. Ryan Cox, Melissa Hickman, Martha Jacobs, Dr. Dan Pate, Jill Pate, Beth Pollard, Danny Price, Dave Roberson, Rita Smith, Dr. Larkin Swartz, Andy Taylor, Amos Tuck, Randy Turner, John Uldrick, Dr. Jamey Vick and Chase Watterson.
The Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia – which serves Bartow, Chattooga, Floyd, Gordon and Polk counties – seeks to facilitate healing for victims of sexual assault and their families through on-going crisis intervention services; to promote community awareness of the Center’s services; to educate our students and community about the nature of sexual assault; and to foster strong partnerships with all agencies involved in dealing with sexual assault. For more information, visit www.sacnwga.com, find them on Facebook, or call 706-292-9024.