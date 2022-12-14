Several Gordon Central football players received All-Region recognition with the release of the recent 7-2A first and second teams.
The Region was a tough one this year with Rockmart coming in, winning it, and then get to the 2A state quarterfinals before finally losing a tough one to eventual GHSA state chanpion Fitzgerald, 21-14.
All seven teams had a lot of outstanding players and five of the schools were in playoff contention until the final two weeks of play when the four teams that advanced to the postseason were determined.
In all, the Warriors finished with seven players being recognized in the 7-2A with two first team players, two second team players and three of their gridders received honorable mention.
Only one of the seven players that the league's coaches selected from Gordon Central was a senior so the Warriors will have at least six returning All-Region players for next year's team.
Senior Skylar Hill, a four-year starter who battled through a broken foot in the spring to play his senior season, was that one upperclassman voted onto the first team defense as a defensive back.
Junior punter Braxton Carnes, who punted nearly 50 times to easily lead the Region 7-2A in attempts, was named the first team punter.
Hill was a shining light for the Warriors during his time at Gordon Central, playing on offense and defense while also returning punts and kickoffs at various times during his four-year career as a starter for the silver-and-blue. In fact, this year he returned three kickoffs.
The 5-foot-11, 175-pound safety led the team in tackles in the seven games Hill played, finishing with 69 on the year or a norm of just under 10 tackles per game.
That number put him third in the 7-2A overall in tackles and he was just two away from being second in the Region as a player from Fannin County finished ahead of him with 70 tackles in 12 games.
Hill made 43 of them by himself and 26 more were on assists. It was the second consecutive year he was the team's leading tackle.
This year, Hill also lined up at receiver and in the backfield on offense and caught four passes for 44 yards or an average of 11 yards per catch.
Punter Braxton Carnes, who also started three games at quarterback and was a starting wide receiver until he had to go under center, averaged 32.5 yards per boot on 45 attempts or four-and-a-half per game. His longest was a 61-yard punt and he dropped three of his kicks inside the 10-yard-line.
Sophomore linebacker Matthew Hammock and sophomore defensive back Jayden Sibley were both team to the 7-2A All-Region second team.
Both were two of Gordon Central's better defensive players and will be two of the building blocks the Warrior rundown crew will be built around next year.
Hammock got off to a terrific start on the year, playing outstanding in the first couple of games until he was slowed by an injury. He finished the year playing in nine games, but really only played meaningful minutes in four or five of those games and he had a 96-yard touchdown run against Murray County in the season finale.
As an outside rusher playing defensive end at times and looking more like a linebacker at times, Hammock was ninth in the 7-2A in tackles with 48 in those nine games. He had two quarterback sacks and four tackles for loss with 29 of those bringdowns being solos and he had four tackles in the other team's tackfield.