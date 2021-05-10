For several athletes from Calhoun, Gordon Central and Sonoraville, Saturday’s GHSA Sectionals were the final obstacle between them and a chance to compete at the State Meet. It was a successful day for many of them as the cleared the obstacle, and extended their seasons to earn the right to battle against the state’s best.
Calhoun traveled to Starr’s Mill High for the Class AAAAA B Sectionals, Gordon Central hosted the Class AA B Sectionals at Ratner Stadium and Sonoraville visited Lakewood Stadium in Atlanta for the Class AAA B Sectionals, and the trips were highlighted by some impressive performances.
The Jackets had 11 state qualifiers based on their performance on Saturday led by Dylan Faulkner who finished first in both the high jump (6-02) and pole vault (13-06). He also qualified for State in the shot put with a sixth-place finish (47-06.5)
Calhoun also got a school-record effort by Carson Griffin who threw a distance of 157-6 to qualify for State in the discus. He finished third in the event and also qualified for State in the shot put with an eighth-place finish (45-11).
Felipe Barrios also had a strong day by finishing second in the 800 meter (2:00.18) and third in the 1600 meter (4:23.90). Other State qualifiers for the Jackets were Lex Walraven in the discus (seventh, 144-03), Kendrick Kirby in the shot put (seventh, 46-09) and the 4x100 meter relay team of Dustin Kerns, Cole Speer, Quin Smith, Jaylan Harris, Luke Hawkins and Camden Charles (eighth, 43.32).
The Calhoun Girls had Malysha Winston and Jabria Printup each qualify for State in a pair of events. Winston took fourth in both the shot put (36-06.5) and discus (102-06) while Printup took fifth in the shot put (34-03.75) and sixth (97-09).
Gordon Central had a solid showing on their home track on Saturday as well with Joey Kowalczewski leading the boys’ efforts with state-qualifying performances in the 1600 meter (sixth, 4:35.48) and 800 meter (seventh, 2:00.30). His 1600 meter time broke his own school record.
Also qualifying from the Gordon Central Boys team was the 4x400 meter relay team of Donovan Massingill, Yostin Reyes, Josh Wilson, Kowalczewski, Camden Milles, Ashton Henson, Austin McDaniel and D’Andre McIntosh (seventh, 3:36.00).
The Lady Warriors’ top performer was Tayla Gunn, who qualified for State in three individual events. She finished fourth in the triple jump (34-03), fifth in the 100 meter hurdles (17.59) and eighth in the long jump (15-09.25). Gunn was also a part of the 4x400 meter relay team that finished eighth to qualify for State with a time of 4:33.19 along with Heaven Potts, Cassie Chastain, Kayla Caudill, Sarai Tituana, Jasmine Velasco, Arwen Boyle and Kayla Melgar.
Also qualifying for the Lady Warriors were Jasmine Ullman in the shot put (fifth, 31-03.5) and Meredith Campuzano in the discus (seventh, 91-09).
Sonoraville had several State qualifiers of their own after their performances at Class AAA B Sectionals at Lakewood Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday led by Jadon Thomason who won the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 42.17. He was also a part of the 4x400 meter relay team who qualified with a seventh-place finish (3:35.08) along with Tanner Hicks, Colton Whitehead and Ethan Hibberts.
Other State qualifiers for the Phoenix were JT Vess in the pole vault (fourth, 13-00), Chase Bonds in the 300 meter hurdles (fifth, 43.14) and Hicks in the 400 meter (eighth, 51.52).
The Sonoraville Girls had a pair of State-qualifying performances from Riley Triplett as she qualified in the 3200 meter (sixth, 11:52.20) and 1600 meter (eighth, 5:31.23). Also punching their ticket to State was Taylor Steele in the shot put (seventh, 32-07) and Brynley Walraven in the 400 meter dash (eighth, 1:02.11).
The qualifiers will compete at their respective State Meets May 13-15. Calhoun will compete in the Class AAAAA Meet at Grisham Stadium in Carrollton, Gordon Central will compete in the Class AA Meet at McEachern High in Powder Springs and Sonoraville will compete in the Class AAA Meet at Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany.