September is Healthy Aging Month

Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.

 Alzheimer’s Foundation of America

With Healthy Aging Month starting tomorrow, the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is offering 10 steps to promote healthy aging and good brain health during September and throughout the year.

“Lifestyle choices play a vital role in healthy aging and brain health, and it’s never too soon to start,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s President & CEO. “Eating right, exercising the body and mind, getting proper sleep, and being socially active all contribute to healthy aging and good brain health, and can potentially reduce the risk of developing a dementia-related illness.”

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In