The execution of a search warrant at a local motel last year has finally resulted in the arrest of a Rome man on a cocaine possession charge, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Nayco Jerome Hunter, 42, was arrested Wednesday at his home on Avenue B. Officers showed up at his home armed with a warrant claiming he was in possession of cocaine in a motel room on Martha Berry Boulevard in September 2020.
Hunter refused to open the door for police when officers arrived at his home Wednesday. Once inside, police also found marijuana in the home.
Hunter faces a felony possession of cocaine charge, a felony probation violation and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, obstruction of an officer, possession of drug related objects and failure to appear in court.