Today we wrap up our series on Walker County's Class of 2020 by highlighting the distinguished honor graduates from LaFayette High School.
Sarah Beth Willeford, the class valedictorian, will study political science, German and law as she has plans on pursuing a career as a lawyer.
Willeford was accepted to and offered numerous scholarships by a variety of institutions; however, she plans to use the benefits from the state's Zell Miller Scholarship program to attend the University of Georgia in Athens.
"I choose to attend the University of Georgia because it offers me a top tier education at a price that would allow me to start saving towards my post-undergraduate school education," she explained. "The University of Georgia also offers me an opportunity to live and work in a larger city."
Willeford was also awarded the Bernyce Evitt Memorial Scholarship, named in honor of the longtime northwest Georgia educator, and the Louise Otting Scholarship, given by the Lookout Mountain Chapter of the United Daughters of the War of 1812.
Salutatorian Steven Matthew Davis plans to attend Georgia Northwestern Technical College. He will study electronics technology and plans to pursue a career as an electrical engineer. Davis also received the Georgia Northwestern Foundation Scholarship.
Daniel Brady Beard will head to Kennesaw State University where he will major in physical therapy and plans to pursue a career as a physical therapist. Margaret Alana Bennett is currently undecided on a college and a career, while Hannah Grace Bowman will study occupational therapy at Chattanooga State and plans to one day become an occupational therapist assistant.
Berry College will be the next stop for Haley JoAnne Byers, who plans to major in early childhood education in pursuit of a career as an elementary school teacher after earning an academic scholarship to the school. She was also named the winner of the Karen Moore Memorial Scholarship, named for a former Walker County educator and member of Beta Sigma Phi.
Jonathan Caleb Cole, ranked third academically in the 2020 Class based on GPA, will head to Georgia State University and pursue a biology major and eventually a career as a surgeon. He was also one of just 106 students nationwide in the Class of 2020 to be awarded a National Horatio Alger Scholarship.
“I am honored to receive this award," Cole said. "I know the financial assistance will be greatly beneficial on the road to becoming a physician. My post-secondary goals will require several years of education, so this will help offset that financial challenge.”
The University of North Georgia in Dahlonega, a popular choice for the Ramblers' 2020 graduating class, will be the destination for Jack Dylan Cooper. He will major in internal affairs with a concentration in intelligence as he plans to pursue a career as a military analyst. Cooper was also the recipient of the Good Citizen Scholarship, presented by the Walker County Republican Party. He was also selected to attend the Freshman College Summer Experience at Georgia and was granted admission to their Early Success program.
McKennah Grace Curry will major in biology at Georgia State as she prepares for a future as a neonatologist, while Hannah Grace Dearing will attend the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga to major in exercise science and physical therapy with the goal of becoming a physical therapist. Dearing will also run cross country and track for the Mocs.
Two more future UNG Nighthawks include Katelyn Elizabeth Ellis and Riley Lawson Grant. Ellis is currently undecided on a major, while Grant plans to study either computer science or business and will also tee it up for the UNG golf team. Another Rambler athlete, Devin Alexander Henderson, will run for Bryan College in Dayton, Tenn.; Henderson plans to major in mathematics and hopes to follow a career in education.
Henderson also received Dean's Merit and Distinguished Service scholarships for Bryan, in addition to his athletic scholarship. He also earned a multi-sport award at LHS, was one of the school's Scholar Athletes for the 2019-2020 school year and was also named Mr. LHS, alongside Miss LHS, Anna Valle.
A career as a registered nurse is in the future plans for Jessi Ann Holley, who will study nursing at Dalton State College. Simon Hu will study and pursue a career as a computer engineer at Kennesaw State University. Auburn University's incoming freshman class will include Maci Hope Johnson, who will study animal science and pursue a career in veterinary medicine, while Alexis LeeAnn Keown will also head to University of North Georgia to study nursing in hopes of becoming an anesthesiologist.
Athens will be the future home for Brodie Luke Leiser, who plans to study finance at Georgia and one day become an investment counselor. Philip Andrew Long, who recently earned the rank of Eagle Scout, will attend Dalton State College to study nursing and pursue a career as a nurse practitioner, while Jordyn Faye Meeks will study criminology at Georgia and plans to one day become a forensic detective. Meeks had also received offers of Foundation in Excellence and Tutwiler Scholarships from the University of Alabama and another scholarship offer from the University of West Georgia.
Digital game design will be the course of study for Terra Ashlyn Moore, a National Art Honor Society cord recipient, who will head south to attend Kennesaw State University, while athletics will be in the immediate future for Jillian Claire Morgan. Morgan, the Class AAAA Co-Player of the Year for the state, elected to sign a national letter of intent to play volleyball at the University of Montavello in Alabama. She plans to major in exercise science and will pursue a career as a physical therapist. Morgan was also nominated for the statewide Vince Dooley Award Scholarship.
Two more future North Georgia Nighthawks include Julian Scott Murray and Hunter Bryant Osborn. Murray will study kinesiology in Dahlonega with an eye on a career as a physical therapist or a coach, while Osborn will major in computer programming with the long-term goal of a career in software engineering. Osborn was also named the winner of the annual Vicki Crews Memorial Scholarship, named for the former Walker County educator and member of Beta Sigma Phi.
Kailee Marie Queen will head to Milledgeville to study business management at Georgia College. Queen was also the STAR Student for LaFayette High in the Class of 2020, based on her having the highest SAT score in the class and being in the top 10 percent of her class based on GPA.
By virtue of being the STAR Student, Queen was able to select the STAR Teacher for the year and she chose Mrs. Theresa Nix, her former health and P.E. teacher and soccer coach in middle school.
"Coach Nix is much more than just a coach (and) teacher to me," Queen said. "She is one of the most selfless people I have ever met. Her positive outlook on life and the passion she has for what she loves demonstrate the extraordinary person that she is. She has listened when I have needed it and has given me advice when I have needed it.
"She has always believed in me and encouraged me in everything I have done. She inspires me to be a better person and I am forever grateful for that. She is an amazing person and truly deserves this honor."
Queen also received the Charles and Brownie Gwyn Memorial Scholarship, which was established by the Gwyn's children to honor their parents. Mr. Gwyn owned, operated and was a popular voice on LaFayette's WLFA Radio, which became later became WQCH.
This year's list of honor graduates is rounded out by Megan Nicole Wilson, who plans to study biology and exercise science at the University of West Georgia. Wilson has plans to pursue a career as a physical therapist.
Beard, Cooper, Henderson, Long, Moore, Murray, Osborn and Queen were also among the recipients of the annual Kenneth and Alice Loggins Scholarship. Leiser and Ellis were among the winners of the Lee Conley Memorial Scholarship. Cooper, Henderson, Osborn and Willeford were awarded scholarships by the LaFayette Rotary Club; Beard, Johnson and Moore were awarded scholarships by the Bank of LaFayette.
Willeford and Moore were both awarded scholarships by Roper Corp. during the ceremony, while Meeks and Long were both awarded Associate Dependent scholarships by Shaw Industries. Byers, Curry and Dearing were among those receiving scholarships from the Walker County Board of Education.
Curry and Henderson were given Fonnie May Porter Academic Awards for having the highest GPA among African-American students at LHS in the Class of 2020. The award is named for Porter, an African-American educator who taught in Walker County during the days of segregation, while Henderson was also presented with the Amanda Lanier Memorial Scholarship, named for a former LHS teacher, for his "My Senior Footprint" project.
Beard, Cooper, Keown, Leiser, Long and Meeks were also members of the school's chapter of the National Honor Society, while Davis (English), Cole (math), Willeford (social studies), Cooper (drama) and Wilson (health and P.E.) were given superior awards from the schools' department heads.
"I am so proud of this year’s seniors," said Zach Reynolds, the head of the guidance department at LHS, adding that the Class of 2020 contained 117 students eligible for the state's HOPE program and 27 Zell Miller Scholars. "They’ve achieved a lot when the odds seemed stacked against them."