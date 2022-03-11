On March 7, the first day candidates could file qualifying papers to run for election in the May 24 primary, Sen. Jeff Mullis of Chickamauga announced he would not run for reelection as Georgia state senator for District 53, and Catoosa County Board of Commissioners chair Steven Henry stepped down from his position and filed qualifying papers to try for the Senate seat.
Also qualifying to run in the primary election is Colton Moore, who ran unsuccessfully against Mullis in a three-way District 53 primary race in 2020. Moore was serving as state representative for state House District 1 at the time and served in that position for one term. Moore is an auctioneer specializing in heavy equipment and cattle and he helps run his family’s excavation and trucking business in Dade County.
Henry, a Ringgold resident, was a year into his second term as chairman of the Catoosa County Board of Commissioners when he decided to throw his hat in the race for state senator. Henry owns and operates a construction business.
Moore says he is running on the philosophy of “getting government off our backs and out of our pockets.” He said he does not view politics as an occupation.
“I have a career outside politics that has served me well,” Moore says. “I don’t have any interests or relationships that would lure me to compromise politically. My only goal is to promote good legislation and stop bad legislation.”
Moore says the two things that keep him grounded are his faith and his family. “I’m a born-again Christian. I’ll fight for my family and my community. I have experience serving in Atlanta (as state representative for District 1), so I know what I’m up against. I will be true to the Constitution and to the principles of liberty.”
Moore has a lifetime rating of 90.86% by the American Conservative Union, which has been rating elected officials at the state and federal level on how conservative they are for the past 50 years.
Henry wrote on his campaign Facebook page on March 7, “As I look around, I see a Nation and State that is at a crossroads. Joe Biden and the radical left are tearing our Country apart, while Stacey Abrams is attempting to bring socialism to Georgia. We need fighters who are willing to go to Atlanta and stand up for the hardworking citizens of Northwest Georgia.
“I am proudly pro-gun, pro-life, pro-lower taxes, and support the American First policies that President Trump fought so hard for. As a successful small business owner since 1996, I have seen firsthand the struggle of fellow blue-collar workers here in our corner of the State, and I will always make sure your voices are heard in Atlanta.
“I am a proud Christian-conservative, small business owner, and experienced community leader.”
Henry does not have a rating from the American Conservative Union since he has not served at the state level or higher in public office.
Whoever wins the May 24 primary will run unopposed the November general election for the District 53. Should a tie between Moore and Henry occur in the primary, the race would go to a run-off election in June.
Jeff Mullis became senator for District 53 in 2001. His current term ends January 9, 2023.