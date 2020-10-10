Tied 14-14 at halftime, the LaFayette Ramblers watched visiting Adairsville score 29 unanswered points in the second half and claim a 43-14 victory in a battle of two teams that had come into the match-up unbeaten in Region 6-AAA play.
Both LaFayette touchdowns in the first half came on the legs of Jamario Clements. His 20-yard scoring run in the closing seconds of the first quarter tied the game at 7-7 and, after an Adairsville fumble, Clements closed out a short drive with a 2-yard TD run in the final minute of the half.
However, Adairsville broke the tie with a TD early in the third quarter and LaFayette gave up two points a few minutes later on a safety following a bad snap on a punt attempt deep in its end of the field. A long TD pass later in the quarter made it 29-14 in favor of the visitors with just over a minute to play in the third.
The Tigers would tack on two additional rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter as they improved to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in region play.
Clements finished with 18 carries for 70 yards LaFayette. Jaylon Ramsey added 59 yards on 12 carries and was 6 of 12 in the air for 54 yards and one interception, while Junior Barber had three catches for a team-high 46 yards.
Defensively, Jalen Suttle made eight solo tackles and added two assists. Brent Minor had five tackles and seven assists, while Ben Maanum had four solo stops and six assists. Mason Alexander broke up two passes and David Patterson forced one fumble, which was recovered by Hunter Deal.
The Ramblers (2-3, 2-1) will be off this Friday night before getting set for Homecoming and what will be a huge 6-AAA contest against visiting Ringgold on Oct. 23.